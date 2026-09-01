A complete approach to air-cooled heat exchanger performance

Air-cooled heat exchangers (ACHE) are designed for long service lives, but the conditions in which they operate rarely stay constant.

Process requirements evolve, equipment ages, ambient conditions fluctuate and individual components can gradually drift from their original design performance. When cooling capacity declines or energy consumption increases, pinpointing the real cause is not always straightforward. The fan may be part of the equation, but airflow distribution, hot-air recirculation, bundle condition, motors, drives and other operating factors can all affect the performance of the complete unit. Optimizing an existing ACHE should therefore begin with a simple question: how is the system actually performing today? With more than 50 years of experience in axial fan technology and industrial cooling, Cofimco offers a comprehensive approach to ACHE performance optimization, combining field assessment, engineering expertise and tailored solutions for the complete system. For North American operators, this is backed by a genuine U.S. manufacturing and support operation in Houston.

Expand Cofimco technician installing the seal disc on a Tandem® fan.

Establishing the performance baseline

The first step is understanding the actual operating conditions of the ACHE. Through on-site field assessments, Cofimco collects operating data and establishes a baseline of current performance, giving engineers the information needed to evaluate fan and airflow performance and diagnose issues affecting efficiency or cooling capacity. Rather than starting from a predetermined solution, the assessment builds a fact-based picture of the installation, which is then compared against expected operating conditions to identify gaps and determine where further investigation is required. Cofimco also has licensed access to Heat Transfer Research, Inc. (HTRI) rating software, an additional analytical tool for evaluating heat exchanger performance.

Expand Taking vibration readings.

Expand Measuring the blade pitch angle.

Understanding what is happening around the ACHE

Not every performance issue originates within the equipment itself. The way air approaches, passes through and leaves an ACHE can significantly affect cooling performance. Site layout, nearby structures, prevailing winds and the interaction between multiple units can all contribute to uneven airflow or hot air recirculation. Cofimco uses Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis to understand airflow behavior around the installation. Combined with field measurements and thermal analysis, CFD helps identify flow restrictions and recirculation patterns not apparent from equipment data alone, allowing Cofimco to assess the ACHE as a complete operating system rather than focusing immediately on a single component.

Finding the right fan for the actual application

When fan performance is identified as an area for improvement, Cofimco brings its axial fan engineering and manufacturing expertise to the process. As one of the world's leading manufacturers of axial fans for industrial cooling, Cofimco has developed an extensive portfolio of proprietary fan profiles, patented technologies and aerodynamic designs. This expertise allows its engineers to tailor each fan solution to the specific conditions and objectives of the ACHE — from recovering cooling capacity and reducing energy consumption to lowering noise and improving operating flexibility — and to deliver the solution best suited to each installation's actual requirements.

From diagnosis to complete optimization

In many cases, the assessment shows that improving ACHE performance requires action beyond the fan. Bundle fouling can restrict heat transfer, motors and drives may present opportunities for optimization and new fan or drive packages may require specialized installation to ensure the expected improvements are achieved in the field. Through an established network of specialized partners, Cofimco helps customers address these additional requirements, with capabilities including professional bundle cleaning, motor and drive solutions and the labor and technical expertise required for installation. This translates the assessment's recommendations into practical improvements, addressing the actual causes of underperformance. For North American customers, Cofimco's Houston operation is not simply a commercial presence: it is a genuine manufacturing and support base, providing direct access to Cofimco's capabilities close to customers' operations.

A better starting point for ACHE upgrades

Effective optimization starts with understanding where the opportunity for improvement actually lies. By combining field assessments, HTRI rating, diagnostics and CFD analysis with its portfolio of proprietary fan technologies and complementary services, Cofimco turns a detailed understanding of existing equipment into a clear path toward better cooling performance, efficiency and reliability — maximizing the potential of each ACHE, from diagnosis through to implementation, as a single point of expertise

About Cofimco

Founded in 1975, Cofimco is a global leader in axial fan technology for industrial applications, delivering advanced cooling and large-airflow solutions worldwide. With proprietary aerodynamic technologies, extensive engineering capabilities, and manufacturing operations in the U.S., Italy and China, Cofimco supports demanding applications across the power, process, O&G, LNG and other mission-critical industries.

For more information, visit cofimco.com.