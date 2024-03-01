Combined metal-bending business ready to shape Gulf Coast market

Recently, two long-standing businesses specializing in custom pipe and structural steel bending in the Houston area joined forces to create a new entity.

Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB) is now poised to make a significant impact in the bending industry from its six-acre facility in Pasadena, Texas.

Strategically located with convenient access to the Port of Houston and the energy infrastructure-rich Gulf Coast in its backyard, Bendco HPB is well-positioned for success. The company’s reach also extends beyond its immediate location, having successfully executed projects on five continents, showcasing its global capabilities.

The company performs high-quality induction and cold bending with stringent specifications under tight timelines. Bendco HPB’s facility includes over 30,000 feet of shop space that houses 22 unique workstations and provides the most diverse set of bending capabilities in the region. It can bend steel ranging in size from 1 to 36 inches wide. Custom coils are also a product the company provides. A straight piece of pipe up to 8 inches in diameter can be coiled without heat being applied so that the integrity of the steel remains intact.

"The refining and chemical industry is our main focus, but as architects have been increasingly incorporating rounded shapes into their designs, our structural steelwork has definitely been growing," said Matt Asmus, CEO of Bendco HPB.

The company’s feats have become widely recognized locally and beyond. Its art can be seen in the retractable roof at Houston’s NRG Stadium, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Sphere in Las Vegas and the new international arrival terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to name a few.

Bendco HPB’s small army of craftspeople have extensive experience working on projects related to critical infrastructure. The company helps customers map out the best configuration of pipes and beams to meet their requirements for safety, cost and design.

Despite its unique capabilities, Asmus zeroed in on the company’s mission statement. "It’s being the easiest bending company to do business with — every customer touch point must be silky smooth. We want to be the most reliable link in our customers’ supply chain."

Right now, right now

Asmus said that his company’s specialty is when custom pieces are needed,

"Right now — right now." Bendco HPB is a high-sense-of-urgency business. "Our average job is in and out of here in less than 10 days, but we also do rush jobs. Do you need it the next day? — send us the details and we’ll do it!"

Bendco HPB actively supports work related to shutdowns, turnarounds, unscheduled outages and pipeline maintenance. Additionally, the company offers a wide range of bending services to other industries including aerospace, defense, process piping, subsea, marine, bridge and highway as well as structural architecture.

All products from Bendco HPB are manufactured in the safest possible environment, adhere to the highest quality standards and include industry-leading customer service. Its certified quality control technicians hold ASNT Level II certifications in Liquid Penetrant Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Visual Testing and ASNT Level I certifications in Ultrasonic Testing.

For more information, visit bendco.com.