Front Cover: Combating aging assets, innovating new designs while maintaining a legacy

Project owners today are navigating a host of new and familiar challenges

Aging assets are testing reliability, while new builds must be delivered faster and at lower cost. At the same time, tightening regulations, ambitious sustainability goals and workforce shortages are adding even more complexity. In the industrial cooling sector, these pressures are especially pronounced. Rising energy costs, evolving environmental standards and global climate expectations are reshaping how manufacturers and facility operators plan, operate and invest in their systems.

The big challenges

Energy remains at the top of the list of obstacles facing manufacturers to date. Cooling systems such as chillers, compressors and cooling towers are among the most power-hungry components in industrial operations. As energy prices fluctuate worldwide, companies are under pressure to make systems more efficient while managing costs. The move toward electrification and low-carbon energy sources adds new hurdles, often requiring expensive retrofits and advanced load management to prevent spikes in power use.

Environmental regulations are becoming increasingly complicated; with seemingly ever-shifting rules, designing building has become almost as arduous as constructing them. As the U.S. government and corporations continue to debate ambitious yet vague sustainability targets, the pressure falls on operators to phase out traditional refrigerants with high global warming potential, often with ambiguous guidelines, if any. Many operators are exploring natural alternatives like ammonia and CO 2 or synthetic blends with lower environmental impact. However, these transitions can introduce safety challenges and demand costly upgrades. At the same time, those same facilities must find ways to cut water use and chemical discharge to meet sustainability benchmarks.

Given the amount of water used in cooling, its scarcity means more than just higher operating costs. Cooling towers and evaporative systems consume large amounts of water, a growing concern in drought-prone areas. Many regions are imposing stricter limits on industrial water use, driving interest in hybrid and air-cooled systems. These technologies reduce water consumption but often carry higher upfront costs or lower efficiency. Facilities also face tougher health regulations in a post-COVID world, especially around water treatment to prevent biological growth such as Legionella, which can spread in poorly maintained systems.

Maintaining new infrastructure is hard enough, but with aging assets across the industry, maintenance has taken center stage in day-to-day operations. Many facilities still rely on decades-old cooling equipment that operates well below modern efficiency standards. Replacing or retrofitting these systems is expensive and can often lead to disrupted production schedules. Integrating new digital controls and automation into legacy systems also presents compatibility and cybersecurity challenges.

Updating older systems with new technology is exciting in the boardroom, but new equipment often leads to juggling retrofits or building whole new facilities. Digital monitoring, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence could improve performance and reduce energy use, but many companies lack skilled technicians to manage those tools. With more veteran engineers set to retire in the coming years, the cooling sector faces a widening gap in workers trained in both older mechanical systems and newly implemented digital controls.

Global supply chain disruptions in the early 2020s can still be felt amid ongoing projects and design. Creating design-builds now must account for shortages in compressors, heat exchangers and control components to try and avoid longer downtimes and higher repair costs. The economic realities of rising prices for metals such as copper and stainless steel continue to pressure budgets across the industry.

As the industry stands at a crossroads, trying to balance efficiency, sustainability and resilience will require innovation in system design and stronger collaboration with partners to ensure cooling remains reliable and responsible in the decades ahead.

ICT Industrial, built for the future

Due to the complexity of the challenges facing operators today, owners are looking for more out of their contractors. While International Cooling Tower (ICT) has a long-standing reputation for delivering quality work in the evaporative cooling sector, client needs have grown beyond traditional design-build boundaries. Meeting those demands required the company to expand into pressure-envelope scopes, specifically those requiring code certifications, which led to the establishment of ICT Industrial. ICT Industrial's early strategy is centered on cooling-related scopes that require code certifications, serving as both a complement to and an extension of the evaporative cooling business. These include:

Plume abatement systems

Cooling tower risers and headers

Piping and Pump Equipment Installation

Air-cooled condensers (ACC)

Air-cooled heat exchangers (ACHE) / Fin-Fans

Deluge and fire suppression systems

The goal is to continue ICT's legacy of providing high quality turnkey solutions when it comes to process piping for FRP & Steel, piping support, civil engineering work, pump installations and more.

Solutions for the modern age

Fiber Reinforced Polymer piping, for instance, is one of ICT Industrial's specialities and can help mitigate the issues facing operators by offering an alternative to traditional materials like steel and aluminum, offering businesses a smarter, more efficient solution.

FRP piping solutions cater to a wide range of industrial needs, offering customizable diameters, wall thicknesses and designs to handle even the most demanding requirements. Whether it is high-flow process piping, large-diameter exhaust stacks or support systems for corrosive environments, solutions can be customized to meet specific requirements.

While cutting edge materials can elevate a project's longevity and performance, ensuring that a project meets code requirements is one of the core focuses of ICT Industrial. The company's early dedication to performing cooling-related scopes that require code certifications has persisted, becoming one of its strongest offerings to its clientele. The ICT Industrial Quality Management System includes: ASME U, S, A and PP Certificates of Authorization, National Board "R" Repair Authorization, Division 1 CWB Certification and other required provincial and state registrations.

ICT Industrial also offers the same standard of code regulated work via its welding procedures, offering a wide range of welding procedures to suit Structural and ASME welding codes for manual, semi-automatic and automatic welding including SMAW, GMAW, FCAW, and MCAW. By taking on code regulated scopes and applying its commitment to high quality work, ICT Industrial is able to provide construction solutions across a variety of industries.

Experience means smarter innovation

Yet, new solutions do not erase the need for decades of industry wisdom. ICT Industrial benefits by pulling from its sister company's decades of experience. Tailored solutions that can address budgetary constraints and regulations require experienced contractors combined with ICTI's methodology to provide improved project value.

By minimizing the need for single-discipline focused contractors, ICT Industrial aims with each project to remove compounding markups and margins, while reducing overall project risks associated with the management of additional interface points.

Building on the success of its coolingrelated and FRP projects, ICT Industrial has grown into a multi-discipline industrial general contractor and subcontractor. With core strengths in mechanical, piping and structural scopes, the company is delivering integrated construction solutions that reduce risk, streamline execution and create value. Its expertise spans power, mining, O&G, petrochemical, FRP, manufacturing and renewable sectors, helping clients achieve reliable, cost-effective and sustainable results.

While ICT Industrial's track record reflects its proven capabilities, the company's focus is firmly on pushing the industry into the future. It is expanding its expertise in cooling systems, FRP piping and structures, and comprehensive mechanical, piping and structural scopes for industrial and large-scale manufacturing projects. With a strong emphasis on safety, quality and performance, ICT Industrial is committed to delivering successful projects and serving as a reliable and trusted partner to its clients.

Finding the right partner to craft optimal tower design and utilizing the proper materials has never been more important in industrial cooling, or more challenging. In an era where environmental responsibility has become a necessity, businesses are increasingly integrating sustainable practices into their operations to meet customer expectations and ensure long-term success.

Having worked in the Gulf Coast's largest industrial facilities, International Cooling Tower (ICT) has implemented innovative construction methods for complete cooling tower replacements during planned or unplanned outages. ICT has successfully engineered, procured, constructed and performed replacements of cooling towers since 1958.

Expand ICT's first new cooling tower installation for Celanese in Canada, completed in 1961.

ICT started as a small company focused on optimizing facilities' cooling capabilities by using only the highest-quality materials and components. This still holds today, but ICT has grown over the years into a North American market leader in industrial cooling tower design, manufacturing and field services. ICT has expanded across the U.S., with offices in locations such as Deer Park and La Porte, Texas; Chandler, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota and Edmonton, Alberta. Integrity, experience and striving for innovative solutions have formed the foundation on which ICT's current long-term business relationships are built.

ICT provides turnkey industrial cooling tower solutions that offer clients enhanced cost management and a dedicated design, engineering, procurement, construction management and implementation team that ensures a project is completed on time and within budget. When it comes to using modular construction for cooling tower projects, ICT is an industry expert. ICT also uses innovation and the most up-to-date industry standards and guidelines to build strong, lasting towers.

Expand Fabrication shop fit-up at Deltak: Waste heat boiler as part of hydrogen production facility.

An expansion of excellence

Since its inception in 1958, ICT has been supporting innovative design and creating long-lasting projects. The company's first cooling tower completed its construction in 1961 and while ICT's methodology has changed over the years, its commitment to excellence has never wavered. When faced with changing industrial landscapes and shifting client needs, ICT has grown to meet these challenges head-on to remain an industry leader.

Leading the pack means recognizing that some needs go beyond what a single company can provide, and in those moments, ICT grew again with the creation of its sister companies.

"We are always looking to invest in our own operations, whether it's with new geographic regions or markets, we look toward controlled growth," said ICT CEO Brent Middleton. ". We are also continually looking for new customers and opportunities. One of our founders once said, ‘You only want one new customer per year, but then you keep that customer forever.' That is our strategy for controlled growth, where we have the expertise to provide quality service."

One of the latest internal investments to grow the ICT name was Deltak. Over the last 50 years, Deltak has developed approximately 12 distinct boiler configurations for different industrial uses. For each project, those basic configurations are then specifically customized to meet the exact process needs of individual clients at their respective plant sites.

Deltak reflects the larger success of ICT USA Group while it was investing in its internal operations, success that has been carried over into its sister companies, namely, ICT Industrial. By bringing experts into the fold and allowing for innovative strategies to blend with vital industry wisdom, ICT USA Group has been able to create a juggernaut of sister companies to meet virtually any industrial need. While Deltak was meant to solve environmental challenges, ICT Industrial has been focused on crafting cutting edge engineering solutions.

As the need has grown for solutions that go beyond traditional design-build boundaries, so has ICT Industrial's capacity to meet the demands of code certifications within projects and take on scopes that are code regulated. Cognizant of the need for cooling scopes that require code certifications, one of ICT Industrial's core specialties is focused on pressure envelope scopes. By investing heavily in fabrication facilities, ICT Industrial is able to spearhead solutions that help reduce schedule and lead times, regardless of varying project requirements. The in-house nature of material production allows, not only for customizable design, but for superior products capable of performing in even the most demanding industrial environments.

Expand Napanee generating station cooling tower plume abatement conversion amid construction.

Whether it is through early adoption of new materials such as FRP in the 2000s or by creating award-winning work in pressure envelope scopes, ICT Industrial has carried on the tradition of excellence of its parent company. Whenever large-scale projects need to be crafted with precision and attention to detail, ICT Industrial is the go-to for supporting scopes and turnkey solutions for cooling towers. Its expertise has been invaluable across the industry in keynote projects such as:

Power generating station conversion

ICT Industrial provided engineering, procurement and construction services for the conversion of a power generating station's 14-cell cooling tower into a fully operational Parallel Path Wet Dry plume-abated system. The project relied on the company's expertise with innovative modular construction to minimize shutdown time. Further design challenges came in the form of supplying and installing 56 dry-finned heat exchangers with electrically actuated louvers. The project also needed a vacuum priming system, electrical and instrumentation equipment, and a complete upgrade to the site's fans, motors and control components. The work achieved a stringent plume abatement guarantee, securing the Environmental Compliance Approval permit and enhancing efficiency with new booster pumps delivering more than 265,000 gpm.

Mid-West combined cycle power plant

The power plant's greatest project hurdle was the erection of over 900,000 kg of structural steel. ICT Industrial stepped in and handled the off-loading, inspection, handling, movement, security and preventative maintenance on 170 loads during the project's lifecycle. The decades of experience in modular construction were crucial in installing the power station's heat exchangers and plenum modules while minimizing the disruption to regular operation. The final piece of this complex industrial jigsaw was the fabrication, transport, assembly and erection of the Turbine Exhaust Duct and conducting the volume pneumatic test of ACC across 116,000 ft of piping. The station has gone on to power more than 300,000 homes.

Future proof materials

Projects like these required skilled contractors and ICT Industrial proved to be more than up to the task. Yet, it is ICT Industrial's work with FRP that has truly defined the company's status as a cutting-edge partner in the evaporative cooling industry. The creative application of FRP is what led to a copper mine project in the U.S. ICT Industrial provided demolition, fabrication and construction services to replace an existing steel exhaust stack with a new 125-foot fiberglass-reinforced plastic stack, complete with steel support structure, platforms and crossover duct.

Expand ACC installation leading to 116,000 feet of pneumatic volume.

The project included the design, supply and installation of the new FRP stack and modular construction of the steel support structure to minimize shutdown time. The project's modular construction efforts were not in vain, as the area was turned over to the plant one week ahead of schedule and about 20% under budget, once again demonstrating ICT Industrial's commitment to safe, efficient project execution.

Expand Replacement of existing caustic scrubber steel stack with a new FRP stack.

As much as FRP played a significant role in the project, the execution would not have been possible without ICT Industrial's expertise in performing code regulated scopes. The company's capability allows it to offer more to its clients than traditional industrial construction contractors. Given ICT Industrial's specialization in cooling related projects requiring code regulated certifications such as cooling tower risers and headers yet its broader experience across numerous industries, make the company indispensable and capable of tackling any project scope.

Multidisciplinary one-stop shop

Given its vast and varied project history, ICT Industrial has forged itself into being a multidisciplinary industrial general contractor and subcontractor. Growing from its successes in the cooling and fiberglass, the company stands poised to spearhead projects in any number of industries, including manufacturing, power, O&G, petrochemical, mining, renewables and emissions reduction.

Firms in the high-tech, automotive, energy and biomanufacturing sectors are investing heavily in new manufacturing facilities across North America. For these investments to succeed, firms are looking to keep costs low, reduce time to market and maintain project scope to preserve an edge in the competitive market. ICT Industrial helps support this advantage through its access to skilled, specialized labor and its experience delivering effective project execution strategies.

ICT Industrial plays an active role in the construction of manufacturing facilities and has developed expertise in areas such as OEM interface and clean room protocols. The company's in-house engineering team understands that each project has unique goals and requirements and works closely with clients to develop solutions that create the best value.

Utilizing the company's origins in the wet cooling tower industry has established long-term business relationships across the power generation sector in both conventional and renewable energy markets throughout North America.

ICT Industrial's experience includes the construction and maintenance of a wide range of facilities, including simple-cycle gas, combined-cycle gas, high-efficiency coal, nuclear, hydro, biomass, geothermal, solar and wind power generating stations.

Originally focused on alternative cooling technology, ICT Industrial has worked with numerous OEMs on air-cooled condensers, fin fans and air-cooled heat exchangers. As a full-service industrial, mechanical and general contractor, the company is continuing to expand its service offerings to act as a single-source provider for power generation facilities. The team delivers the experience and expertise required to execute power facility construction projects as either a specialty or full-spectrum general contractor through its vertically integrated project delivery model. Since its inception, ICT Industrial has maintained a strong presence in the O&G industry, supporting facilities across the upstream and midstream markets. The company's main focus in that area has been on construction services for cooling, processing, utilities, refining and transport or export units. Combining decades of project experience and talent expertise, the company has developed a plethora of systems, processes and policies that meet the specific needs of oil and gas clients. With the sector remaining central to near- and midterm energy plans, ICT Industrial continues to expand its construction presence while supporting the energy transition through work on LNG export facilities, emission reduction and decarbonization projects. Similar to O&G, the company holds longstanding partnerships in the petrochemical sector and continues to develop relationships with new clients and facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada. ICT Industrial has been crucial in supporting its petrochemical clients to achieve project goals through construction, maintenance and turnaround services for production, plant utilities, product storage, fluid transport and loadout facilities. Mining construction has long been a cornerstone of industrial development across North America. ICT Industrial brings extensive experience to a wide range of mining projects, including underground, in-situ and open-pit operations. The company provides construction solutions for processing plants such as primary processing units, acid plants, utilities and smelters.

Expand Design, supply and install of all utility piping and electrical across 3 million square feet of industrial workspace.

ICT Industrial applies its multidisciplinary industrial EPC, general contractor and subcontractor model to mining projects of all sizes, from completely new plant construction to the installation or replacement of major components such as crushers, bins, feeders, conveyors, kilns, smelters and separator or float cells. The company provides services to clients across the mining sector, including producers of copper, nickel, potash, coal and precious metals.

As the world works towards achieving its collective environmental goals, including net zero carbon emissions by 2050, ICT Industrial is working to contribute to these goals both as a company and as a leader in the construction of industrial scale renewable energy and emission reduction facilities.

Invested in the future of energy production, ICT Industrial is collaborating with technology providers to bring solar technologies to their clients and reduce dependence on traditional methods of power generation. These endeavors include the acquisition of technologies which ICT Industrial will manufacture, distribute, install and operate at both existing and new industrial facilities.

Across North America, the construction of wind turbine power projects continues to be a large component of both the current and future development strategy for renewable power. ICT Industrial's project teams bring extensive experience with engineered lifts, heavy concrete foundations, and rotary equipment to wind power projects. With environmental endeavors in solar, wind, hydrogen and more, ICT Industrial is working alongside its sister company, Deltak, to push the industry forward in creating sustainable industrial solutions.

The future of ICT Industrial

According to Middleton, ICT strives to be the best at what it does and will continue that path moving forward.

"We have industry-leading experience and the best talent in the business," Middleton said. "Our people are solutions-driven; they're smart and hard-working, and they embrace innovation and technology. I think those two strengths — our experience and our people — will continue to serve us well as we move into the future."

With grant-funded research by ICT, the company continues to work with mechanical engineering students at universities to explore future design options and innovation. ICT believes it's important to engage the industry's future engineers early on. The company is also investing in its engineering systems and industry-leading construction software.

"We will always be committed to having a strong engineering team and hiring good engineers," Middleton said. "We let our engineers come up with innovative ideas and then our construction group plans the projects well." What sets ICT Industrial apart in the industry is its focus on providing innovative, engineered solutions. Utilizing its decades of experience in the cooling tower industry, ICT Industrial has firmly established itself at the forefront of construction practices built on a foundation of groundbreaking projects.

