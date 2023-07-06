The sulfur recovery unit (SRU) is an important component in many crude oil and natural gas processing settings because it is vital to lowering the toxicological and environmental impacts of hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), a toxic gas byproduct.

At high concentrations, H 2 S can lead to acid rain and ground level sulfur dioxide contamination. Plants are required to recover between 95% and 99.9% of the total sulfur that arrives at the SRU. Because the stakes are so high, SRUs must be well-maintained, reliable and able to meet the required recovery efficiency for the long term.

Within the process, the performance of the SRU can affect the cost and production rate of the final product. Unfortunately, SRUs are prone to fouling, and the reduction in heat transfer that occurs perpetually has an impact on product cost. Monitoring SRU performance and cleaning tubes at regular intervals will reduce this impact.

SRU fouling and its effects

Like heat exchangers and condensers, SRUs are prone to fouling, as aforementioned. When fouling occurs, the temperature of the heating fluid must rise for the same amount of heat to be transferred through the tubes. This temperature rise must be associated either with an increase in the total energy input to the process or a reduction in production rate, both of which represent a cost incurred due to the fouling. Periodic cleaning of SRU tubes has been proven to improve a unit’s performance.

A clean sulfur recovery unit is essential to efficiency

Superior dry cleaning application

When performing maintenance on certain chemical processes, the introduction of water can cause a number of challenges for the plant. The refractory utilized for an SRU unit is particularly at-risk with water exposure, causing costly damage. A refractory brick’s porous surface will absorb water, and its vapors cause explosions when heated to high temperatures. In addition, high-pressure water can lead to delays due to drying times or can even damage your equipment, inflating maintenance budgets and causing schedule setbacks. Conco’s Excaliber® rotary tube cleaning application offers a solution with its ability to achieve a test-ready clean with or without the use of water.

Conco’s Excaliber® uses a wide array of tools to address various foulants including light particulate, hard scaling and complete blockages. It cleans tubes with a diameter of 3/8 inch and up, and no electricity is required. The Excaliber can flush out deposits with water or with plant air only, requires only 50 to 100 square feet to operate, is safe to use in any location, cleans approximately 250 tubes per shift and is the size of a hand-carry toolbox. Its speed and portability decrease the crew’s footprint and ensures that surrounding work can continue simultaneously, effectively reducing downtime.

Maintenance for life

SRUs are prone to fouling, but with routine assessments and periodic cleaning interventions, the SRU can maintain its reliability and efficiency for the long-term. Conco offers a safe and effective cleaning protocol for every fouling scenario.

