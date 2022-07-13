Choose the best for your energy management systems, services

Classic Industrial Services has served North American industrial owners and contractors for more than 30 years.

During these years of service, Classic has provided unsurpassed specialty services to include steam and electric tracing. In recent years, Classic recognized the absence in the market of a reliable full-service provider of heat tracing support, sales and services. To fill this space, Classic began offering thermal energy management systems and services.

Classic’s thermal energy management team works with clients to design the appropriate solution for heating and protecting industrial piping, equipment and other facility assets, based on the needs of the process. Thanks to the company’s holistic approach, unsurpassed quality and exceptional customer service, Classic has established itself as a leader in the heat tracing and winterization market. With the company’s experienced team of application engineers and design personnel, Classic is prepared to identify and meet the needs of any application. Classic is prepared to meet the market needs with the following resources:

UL-certified control panel fabrication facility

Ready-to-ship heat trace cables and accessories

Application engineering and design team to support product selection

Specialized heat trace craft personnel to support installation and field inspections

Having carefully selected each of its providers of materials and equipment, Classic is a great partner to guarantee that your systems will be suited for reliability in the world’s harshest and most demanding industrial applications and climates. Classic’s team is ready to design, provide and apply the appropriate solution for heating and protecting industrial piping, equipment and other facility assets.

Engaging Classic early in the design stages of any project or need is extremely important. Classic’s team can provide insight and value to help the overall project by taking into account cost, schedule and reliability benefits when the company is actively involved in early-stage selection of thermal energy management decisions — all of the way through detailed project design and documentation. With its intense focus on safety, reliability and total cost of ownership, Classic’s team provides complete system design, installation details, and operations and maintenance documentation for heat tracing, energy supply systems, and thermal insulation systems.

Some of the typical deliverables include:

Front-end loading budget, application and specification

Development and review

RFQ estimating and budgeting

System optimization review

Thermal calculations

Heat trace system design

Installation details

Panelboard schedules

Panel drawings

Energy connection point location plans

Energy distribution schedules and routing plans

Operations and maintenance manuals

Procurement and material management

Classic Industrial Services works directly with manufacturers and suppliers to procure the right products that are reliable and durable to perform in the most challenging industrial applications. Whether delivered as part of Classic’s integrated systems or individually, as dictated by the client’s needs, Classic provides:

Heat tracing cable, tubing and components

Heat trace control assemblies

Integrated control system rack assemblies

Heated instrument enclosures

Pre-traced tubing bundles

Energy distribution materials

Removable blankets

Insulation and cladding

Scaffolding

Steam and condensate manifolds

Installation services

System installation has been a part of the Classic Industrial Services’ capabilities since its beginning. With an excellent safety record and decades of proven performance, Classic is the industry’s best option for executing the installation and erection component of all phases of a complete energy management system. From project management, field supervision, and quality control to insulation and cladding, painting and coatings, and system startup, commissioning, maintenance, repair, and testing and auditing, Classic provides all the services you need for your site’s energy management system.

