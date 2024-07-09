Case study: Meeting tough specs on a tight schedule

A model of efficiency, a Houston-based pipe bending company recently completed an emergency power plant restoration in a mere five hours after receiving firm order confirmation.

Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB) proved itself with this time-sensitive project that began with a late Wednesday afternoon inquiry. Recognizing the urgency, Bendco HPB’s estimation team sprang into action. Amanda Molina, the director of estimating, worked the quote into the evening to precisely match the customer’s specifications. By Thursday morning, the purchase order was secured and materials were inbound.

Friday morning, Bendco HPB operators arrived before standard operating hours to finish preparations in order to be ready to begin the bending process when the inspector arrived. The quality control operator, understanding the narrow timeline, was on standby at the workstation, ready to inspect the finished product as soon as the bend was completed. The bend was approved by the inspector and ready for immediate shipment. The customer was notified and within hours the product was en route to the airport for express delivery to its destination. This underscores Bendco HPB’s dedication to delivering exceptional results under tight deadlines.

Operating in the heart of the Houston energy industry for decades, Bendco HPB has developed its processes to meet the demanding scheduling needs of the industry. Phone calls are answered 24/7, allowing it to ensure constant availability for all customer needs. It understands the importance of being a dependable partner in complex and vital projects.

Bendco HPB operates a diverse array of cold and heat induction bending machines catering to clients spanning multiple industries, from energy pipelines to aerospace, defense, bridge/highway, structural architecture, subsea and marine. It specializes in bending diameters ranging from one-half inch to 36 inches across various materials, including carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, alloys and more.

Bendco HPB possesses the expertise and equipment to fulfill stringent project specifications while meeting the most aggressive timelines.

For more information, visit bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557.