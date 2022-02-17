Carboline announces additions and enhancements to the Wastewater Asset Protection Guide

Carboline is pleased to announce key enhancements to the already robust Wastewater Asset Protection Guide.

Users can now build upon their water and wastewater coating knowledge with a holistic view of the typical municipal water and wastewater infrastructure.

The now-complete Carboline Water/Wastewater Asset Protection Guide lets users virtually travel through the wastewater collection and treatment process and the drinking water treatment, transmission, and storage phases. Each structure features multiple coating and lining options, including many of Carboline's UL/NSF 61-600 certified products. This interactive tool caters to specifiers, asset owners, contractors, and those who desire to learn more about protective coatings and their use in the water/wastewater infrastructure.

"With the recent announcements concerning investments in our nation's infrastructure, an even greater emphasis is now being placed on how to protect the various structures within the water/wastewater infrastructure. We feel that the completion of this guide will give the user a more comprehensive portrait of the various assets within the water/wastewater infrastructure. As was the case with the original announcement of this tool, we firmly believe it can be used as a great source of information and as an educational tool. Carboline offers a complete portfolio of coatings and linings for this market segment, and the completion of this tool accurately highlights that," said Brian Cheshire, Water/Wastewater Market Manager.

Processes identified within the now complete Water/Wastewater Asset Protection Guide:

• Wastewater collection

• Wastewater transmission

• Wastewater preliminary and primary treatment

• Secondary treatment

• Tertiary treatment

• Wastewater treatment plant operations buildings (interior and exterior)

• Secondary containment (water and wastewater treatment)

• Chemical storage (water and wastewater treatment)

• Drinking water treatment

• Water transmission

• Water storage

Water treatment and water storage structures recently added to the Water/Wastewater Asset Protection Guide:

• Coagulation

• Flocculation

• Sedimentation

• Filtration

• Disinfection

• Pipe galleries

• Booster pump stations

• Various construction styles of water tanks (interior and exterior systems)

Substrates featured within the Water/Wastewater Asset Protection Guide:

• Steel

• Concrete

• Ductile iron

• CMU

This is just one more example of how Carboline is committed to serving the water and wastewater industry.

The Carboline Water/Wastewater Asset Protection Guide can be found here.