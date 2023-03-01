Boiler solutions that adapt to today’s sustainable requirements

Established in 1967, Nationwide Boiler has built a strong reputation on providing reliable rental boilers to support industrial companies during planned outages and emergency situations.

With over 100 boilers stored in multiple locations across the U.S., equipment ranges in size from 50 hp to 200,000 lb/hr and includes mobile package watertube boilers, complete mobile boiler rooms and skid-mounted systems. Throughout the years, Nationwide Boiler has expanded its capabilities and grown to be more than a world-class boiler rental company. It is also a stocking distributor, a UL-certified control panel design and manufacturing facility, and a supplier of sustainable solutions including the CataStakTM Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System.

Nationwide Boiler continues to grow and adapt to the changing times with sustainable options for the boiler industry. This includes SCR and ultra-low NOx burners for the control of NOx emissions, as well as heat pumps and alternative fuel options for decarbonization.

Ultra-low NOx solutions

Nationwide Boiler's path toward sustainable solutions began in the 1990s when it first introduced the CataStak SCR to market. The CataStak is a proven solution for reducing NOx and CO emissions to single digit levels and was designed for use with package boilers, fired heaters, gas turbines and other fired equipment applications. Source test results have been recorded as low as 1 ppm NOx with the use of a CataStak.

As a supplier and a user, Nationwide Boiler understands that SCR technology may not be the solution for every application that requires ultra-low NOx performance. Some of Nationwide's mobile boiler rooms and package firetube boilers utilize ultra-low NOx burners to meet the emissions requirements in many areas of California and Texas. Thus, Nationwide also supplies ultra-low NOx burners for permanent needs when the application is more suited for burner technology.

Alternative fuels for decarbonization

Fossil fuel alternatives provide another means of sustainable steam and energy production. This includes hydrogen, biofuels and electricity that, preferably, comes from renewable sources.

One electric method of choice for high-pressure steam generation is the electric boiler. Using electricity as a clean, efficient and easily controlled fuel, all the energy put into the boiler is converted to steam with 99% efficiency. Many industrial facilities already have the necessary power supply to fuel an electric boiler, making it an ideal zero-emissions solution. Nationwide Boiler stocks electric boiler packages and can offer them for both rental and permanent applications.

Heat pumps are increasingly becoming another method of choice for comfort electric heating, and with continued advances in technology heat pumps are now being looked at for industrial applications. While heat pumps cannot currently make high pressure steam, they can be included in industrial processes to add heat up to 240°F. Plus, a heat pump would use about one-third of the energy of traditional electric or fossil fuel heat generating equipment for the same temperature increase.

Finally, hydrogen and biofuels can be utilized as a more environmentally friendly option to the current norm of firing natural gas or fuel oil for steam boilers. Hydrogen is a viable fuel that has been utilized in the boiler industry for many years and has virtually no carbon emissions. Nationwide Boiler's extensive experience with hydrogen and biofuels led to the recent announcement confirming that its existing fleet of package watertube rental boilers can fire blended fuels with up to 20% hydrogen with no changes to the system. While originally built to support natural gas firing, this is possible due to the company's stringent rental boiler construction standards incorporating high-quality and robust valving, fuel trains, burners and other system components.

With a rich history and many years of combined industry experience, the team at Nationwide Boiler strives to supply reliable, temporary rental boilers, sustainable solutions for steam generation, and so much more with "Integrity, Dependability and Real Customer Service".

