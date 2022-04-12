Bilfinger delivers maintenance services for Evonik

Bilfinger and specialty chemicals company Evonik have signed a comprehensive framework agreement for the maintenance of three production facilities in Texas.

Over the next three years, Bilfinger will provide all maintenance services and turnaround support for Evonik's plants in Deer Park, Bayport and Pasadena. Having supported Evonik in the past with the construction of its production site in Blair, Nebraska, the new order further expands the relationship between Bilfinger and Evonik in the US market.

“The Evonik framework agreement is an important milestone for us as we continue to expand our maintenance business in North America,” says Mike Cox, Executive President Bilfinger North America. “With our highly efficient teams, tools and processes, we are perfectly positioned to help customers’ plants operate at the highest possible level of efficiency, safety and availability.”

A team from Bilfinger North America Inc. will take over all maintenance-related work, including mechanical, electrical & instrumentation, insulation, scaffolding, civil, painting, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection services, at Evonik’s three Texas chemical production facilities. Around 25 Bilfinger employees will work full-time on site, with the option to flexibly increase staff during peak periods, for example to support turnarounds. Pipe fabrication for scheduled turnarounds will be carried out by the Bilfinger’s specialist workshop at Deer Park, saving time and cost for transport.

“Bilfinger's comprehensive maintenance services help us to sustainably increase the availability and efficiency of our plants while maintaining the highest safety standards. The communication effort is reduced via Bilfinger’s service offer from a single source and its local presence at Deer Park,” says James Bentinck-Smith, plant manager Deer Park, for Evonik.

Bilfinger's tailor-made maintenance concept for Evonik is based on the Bilfinger Maintenance Analysis (BMA), a method-based tool that identifies possibilities for improvement in the maintenance process. The analysis is part of the Bilfinger Maintenance Concept (BMC), through which Bilfinger provides its customers with a comprehensive, modular range of services for all areas of industrial plant maintenance.

Evonik Industries, headquartered in Essen, Germany, is one of the world’s leading specialty chemicals companies serving the automotive, plastics, pharmaceutical, and various other industries. The company owns and operates production facilities, research & development (R&D) and applied technology centers in 24 countries with more than 33,000 employees globally. All Evonik production facilities are certified to the ISO 9002 standard or higher. Evonik has 45+ sites located throughout the United States and Canada.