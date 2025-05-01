Beyond completion: Innovating every step of the project lifecycle

Innovation and adaptability drive progress in the industrial sector, where expertise, efficiency and safety intersect to shape the future of infrastructure and construction.

Companies that stay ahead don't just respond to change — they anticipate it, integrating new technologies and strategic advancements to better serve their customers.

Honoring its history: Anticipating the next generation of customer needs

For over a century, BrandSafway has set the standard in industrial services, work access and specialty solutions, consistently advancing safety, productivity and innovation. With unmatched inventory and resources, BrandSafway drives efficiency through data-driven solutions, reinforcing its status as an industry leader known for reliability and excellence. Team members uphold the trusted legacy of decades-long relationships, while integrating cutting-edge digital technologies, such as Lean initiatives and progressive digital solutions, ensuring its services evolve in step with customer needs. BrandSafway's experts possess deep technical capabilities, frequently speaking as SMEs and serving as proponents of moving the industry forward.

Attracting and training talent

BrandSafway has developed state-of-the-art hiring centers and provides advanced training and development for its highly skilled craft workforce. The company has established a competitive and well-respected summer internship program that attracts the best and brightest talent, providing a strong foundation as interns pursue careers in STEM and construction-related industries. As the company continues to grow, leaders are cultivating a sales-centric workforce focused on superior customer care.

The first and last to leave the jobsite

BrandSafway's extensive product and service offerings facilitate every stage of the project lifecycle, including:

Supported and suspended scaffolding, hoists, transport platforms and other work access solutions, such as rope access

Specialty industrial services, including insulation, coatings, corrosion management, refractory, fireproofing and heat tracing

Forming and shoring

Support services, including labor, project management, engineering and safety programs

Smart digital worksite solutions, including proprietary software for planning and managing projects and Building Information Modeling interface and laser scanning for enhanced visual work packages

Authentic local relationships with a world-class global presence

Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 26 countries and approximately 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. Teams execute maintenance, refurbishment and expansion projects with expert local labor and management, delivering unmatched service at every phase. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. In 2024, BrandSafway was ranked in the top five out of 600 specialty contractors in the world by Engineering News-Record. Follow LinkedIn and Facebook for updates on innovative solutions and projects.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com.