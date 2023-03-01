Becoming one-stop-shop is multi-market distributor’s goal

Maintaining a hyper-focus on products and solutions is pivotal to aligning supply chain optimization, establishing long-term partnerships and lowering total cost of ownership.

Headquartered in Houston, with over 30 locations across the country, PSS Industrial Group (PSSI) is a widely experienced, industry-leading distributor committed to providing quality products, equipment, services and expertise specific to customers' business requirements. The distributor strives to be a one-stop-shop for its customers.

PSSI's staff, resources and processes are best-in-class and dedicated to upholding its motto: "Delivering what you need, when you need it."

PSSI has added a new pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) division, which is run by Colby Forrester. The upstream and downstream divisions are led by Noel Connolly and the midstream division is led by Phillip Goodwin. With their combined expertise and experiences, PSSI is well-equipped to provide a robust product and service line for its customers.

The company takes worker safety seriously, which is why it offers a full range of PPE and safety products from the industry's leading manufacturers. PSSI also offers environmental products including silt fence, erosion control, sediment collection, straw matting and geotextile.

Just a few of the brands PSSI offers include AirTech's spray systems, Bug and Band Mechanized Solutions' full-service welding, Porta-Lathe pneumatic cold cutting and pipe beveling, SPY® Coating Inspection Equipment and Syntex Slings.

The products PSSI carries include corrosion control protection, material handling, MRO supplies, PVF, pipeline equipment, power and hand tools, safety and environmental, welding, maintenance, repair and operations supplies.

The organization has recently experienced substantial growth. In 2021 PSSI leased a 200,000 square foot property in North Houston, which serves as its corporate headquarters, main service center and manufacturing facility for all operations. This has brought leadership and employees closer together, making it easier for PSSI to supply customers.

PSSI's true value is that it brings five decades of proven industry expertise to customers. Adding to that history is the fact that it has 200,000 SKU's in stock, as well as an e-commerce platform which is soon to be released and will allow individual customization to fit each customer's specific needs.

Once released, PSSI's e-commerce platform will allow customers to order online, quickly and conveniently, while PSSI personnel will be able to review their product mix and identify the right inventory by location to fill the customers' supply needs. Overall, the e-commerce platform is designed to enhance the online procurement experience.

PSSI looks forward to the opportunity to deliver quality products to upstream, midstream and downstream energy industries, as well as utility, municipality and construction markets. PSS Industrial Group partners with leading manufacturers and suppliers that bring innovation and dependable, quality products to all of these industries.

For more information and to receive a timely and accurate quote, visit pssigroup.com.