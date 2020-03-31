Apache Industrial Services: People first, always

Apache Industrial Services is maintaining the integrity of its core culture while continuing to dominate the industrial services space as it expands its reach across North America. For Apache, "Doing it Right" has always meant more than exceeding customer expectations -- it means innovating without compromising its pledge to protect the skilled craftsmen on the front lines.

Ownership all around

Apache is a team of leaders. It is a team of men and women dedicated to doing every job the right way. Every Apache craftsman is empowered to take ownership of his or her actions and to be a leader in whatever task they are asked to complete.

"Success is 100-percent about our people, our craftsmen," said Apache Industrial Services CEO Mike Knigin. "Finding the right solutions to problems in the field is everyone's job. No matter what your role or position is, every member of the Apache team is committed to working with our customers and ensuring the job is getting done the right way."

Leadership at Apache means creating a work environment where craftsmen are comfortable learning, growing and refining their trade. Knigin continued, "Being a member of the Apache team doesn't make you a 'yes man.' Every member of our team is a leader. They are comfortable and empowered to speak up, take action, make a positive impact and look out for their safety, as well as the safety of their fellow craftsmen. The moment one of our craftsmen feels like a number is the moment we've failed to work with Apache Pride."

Apache believes "performance with a sense of purpose" is what differentiates the company from the pack. The collective engagement and pride of its people, along with the ability of each to take ownership of their actions, drives safe, high-quality work at every level of the organization.

People first, always

To put people first, Apache has invested in its human capital, through innovative approaches to the hiring and training experience of its craftsmen. "We've said it before, but we'll say it again: Our people are our greatest asset. As leadership, one of our top priorities is giving our people ample opportunities to learn and develop," said Chief Human Resources Officer Greg Barnes. "Our success is directly tied to our ability to make Apache the industry's employer of choice. We need to work constantly to foster an environment where our people want to be â¦ where they can make a difference."

Barnes joined the Apache leadership team to support the company's expanding workforce. This is just one example of the company's commitment to its people. In addition to this, Apache has reimagined the craftsman experience through overhauling its hiring and training centers.

A craftsman's experience with Apache starts the moment he or she steps into a hiring office -- before training and before they ever step foot on a jobsite. In December 2019, Apache officially opened the doors of its new hiring and training centers in Deer Park, Texas. These centers, located within the same building to provide ease of access, were designed with craftsmen in mind. They provide individuals who are interested in joining Apache with a smooth and efficient hiring experience.

The facility streamlines the application and onboarding process with spaces specifically designed for each step. The brightly colored facility trims the onboarding process from several hours down to a more efficient time of 40 minutes or less. Tablets in the lobby function as kiosks for each candidate to quickly check in and provide personal information, minimizing wait time and paper waste.

Apache is also the first company to ever partner with the Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) -- a monumental collaboration that enables Apache to house a clinic inside the hiring center, allowing craftsmen to consolidate an often time-consuming component of the hiring process into one comprehensive visit. After being hired, new team members can seamlessly transition into their first day of Apache training.

The Deer Park training center boasts craftsmen training resources never before brought together under one roof. Prospective craftsmen can begin their training through in-house training modules, or webinars taught by instructors miles away through the center's digital learning interface. Along with these resources, the interior dÃ©cor of both centers has been purposefully designed to feature real Apache craftsmen in action, as well as framed memorabilia of the company's work and past projects.

But the ultimate hiring experience doesn't end there. Apache's training campus and production space in Houston is the first of its kind and continues to give the company a tremendous edge. "This facility's wide range of amenities and accommodations allows us to prepare our craftsmen for anything, as well as deliver an uncommon level of service for our customers," said Apache Industrial Services COO David Bretherton.

Apache administers comprehensive safety and skills training at the facility on a regularly scheduled basis. The company continues to collaborate with a number of technical organizations at the training center, including NCCER, NACE, Service Industry Association (SIA) and others. In addition to certifications, extra learning and skill refinement, the training center provides the link for employees to become infused into the company culture with ongoing immersion in "Apache Pride."

In addition to classroom-style learning, written evaluations and training, Apache is able to perform pre-job field performance assessments at the facility for all crafts, including scaffolding and insulation. This means Apache workers have the technical skills, safety background and practice they need before they ever step onto a jobsite. Apache and its customers know the craftsmen on the job are the right craftsmen for the job, and there is no ambiguity about the high caliber of expertise or skillset of any craftsman on the Apache team. The investment in the Apache hiring and training centers plays a vital role in the company's mission to be a leader in the qualification, training and retention of its people.

Disruption and innovation

While service remains the core of Apache's offerings, the company has been pushing the envelope with new, smart product solutions for its customers. One example of this is Allform, a forming and shoring system that was internally developed by the company's team of engineers. The system seeks to reduce craftsmen fatigue and materials cost while increasing productivity.

"Over the years, we experienced all the problems and obstacles that plagued forming and shoring projects. The Allform system is designed to address these problems with practical, efficient design," said Apache Vice President of Operations Kenneth Chevis. "This one system provides endless solutions to our customers and helps craftsmen do their jobs more safely and efficiently."

The system's components are interchangeable for different applications. Panels are fabricated from aluminum, allowing for easy installation, while being durable enough for multiple uses as opposed to more cumbersome traditional alternatives like steel with disposable wood. Synthetic facing lasts much longer and leaves a smoother surface following removal, and the system can be configured for a variety of forming and shoring applications.

"We're not the kind of company that is satisfied with the status quo. That's just a part of who we are," said Knigin. "The development of Allform is exactly the kind of problem-solving and innovation we want -- the kind that's born from our people's own innate desire to fix something and make it better."

Safety first

Safety has always been, and will always be, core to how Apache does business. The company is proud of its safety performance, with a TRIR of .06 while logging over 17 million man-hours in 2019. "As a business, we are committed to making a difference in our industry with a workforce that understands what that means and a leadership group that never settles for average performance. We have created an environment where everyone is committed to our vision. It becomes contagious and has influenced the foundation of our organization: safety, quality, onboarding, execution and marketing," said Chief Safety Officer Tysen Lutz. "Every piece of the puzzle is filled with Apache Pride."

Apache employees are empowered to work safely on every task, every time. Leadership has the expectation that every Apache craftsman takes pride in his or her work. In fact, employees are trained that safety is the "signature" they leave on each job. All employees must own their work and be prepared to defend the quality of their efforts.

Craftsmen "make it personal" with regard to safe work practices, and each participates in creating a Personal Safety Plan that is carried with the employee at all times. The Personal Safety Plan serves as a constant reminder that safety must remain top-of-mind. It is intended to motivate employees to look out for the safety of their fellow colleagues as well as their own. It also serves as a reminder that safety matters to customers, to co-workers and, most of all, to the families who rely on Apache employees to come home safely each and every day.

Knigin added, "Safety is more than a performance indicator; it's a cultural indicator. If our safety performance is strong, it means our message and commitment to our people are connecting directly with our craftsmen." With its unparalleled focus on safety, Apache is recognized as an "A" rated contractor with ISNetworld, Browz, PICS and other related industry organizations. The company's peers consistently recognize this commitment to safety, and its customers have come to rely on Apache to deliver safe and quality work.

Growing with purpose

Part of building a culture of performance is protecting what works. It also entails preserving the integrity of what has come before while adding new ways of thinking and doing. Apache will continue to build on its growing reputation in the areas it serves, but will do so strategically and with purpose.

"Customer satisfaction is based on safe execution, trust, honesty, communication, listening to the voice of the customer and displaying a sense of urgency when the situation calls for it," said Executive Vice President of Business Development James Fiscus. "This is something that will always be true for Apache."

"While our growth is exciting, we never want to lose sight of what matters most to us. Our people will always come first," stated Knigin.

Through its work, record of safety and culture, Apache continues to make a statement. But it is the actions of Apache's craftsmen that speak the loudest and most clearly define and differentiate a company "Doing it Right."

For more information on Apache Industrial Services, call Mike Knigin or James Fiscus at (713) 450-9307, or visit www.apacheip.com.