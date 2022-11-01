An evolution in global integration and automation

Since 1978, Chemex Global has embraced change by meeting market shifts and challenges with an entrepreneurial spirit that has fostered steady growth, a stellar reputation and a strong market position.

That same spirit of growth has spawned yet another expansion of services by adding a new division – Integration & Automation.

Throughout its rich history, Chemex has been unwavering in its commitment to serve by meeting clients where they are in the project lifecycle based on their needs, not corporate processes. The company has remained unyielding in dedication to innovation, accountability, initiative and results. Chemex's pledge to deliver its clients results and value propelled the creation of the company's new – Integration & Automation Division.

Performance draws top talent

Chemex has developed an impressive reputation through performance, which has been a lure for experienced talent and paved the way for strategic leadership additions. Jeff Roach was tapped as the new vice president of business development, and most notably, Rocky Medina has come on board to lead the new division as director of Integration & Automation.

World-class integration center - Lake Charles, Louisiana

The creation of the new Integration & Automation Division follows the acquisition of Chemex Global by The Shaw Group in December 2021. The acquisition provides Chemex with an integration center in Lake Charles, boasting over 450,000 square feet of fabrication facility, over 10 acres under-roof at a state-of-the-art complex. Resting on over 200 acres, this 'megafab' center offers direct Gulf access with the flexibility for small projects, but big enough for the largest. Chemex Global steps into the future with The Shaw Group and an unprecedented, bolstered offering in the industry.

An intentional purpose

"The Integration & Automation Division is a precise fit for Chemex. The new leadership has built a team recognized internationally as "the best in the business." The stellar team, the recent acquisition and the state of the industry give us an extraordinarily high expectation for Chemex, particularly this newly created Integration & Automation Division," said Doran Oancia, president and CEO of Chemex Global.

Chemex thrives in domestic and international project locations, having served the largest energy companies in the world. Chemex provides engineering, fabrication, procurement, construction management, integration and automation. Driven by performance, Chemex is a global provider of superior energy solutions for its clients and takes pride in fostering safe working conditions for its employees.

For more information, visit chemexglobal.com or call (346) 388-6100.