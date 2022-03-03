AMECO opens Baton Rouge facility to increase support of rapidly growing Gulf Coast construction and maintenance projects

AMECO, one of North America’s leading construction and maintenance Site Services® planning and management companies, is expanding with an operations center in greater Baton Rouge.

Located in Prairieville, the facility provides a geographic hub to increase support of capital construction, operations and maintenance, shutdown and turnaround and disaster relief efforts to owners and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors. AMECO is now even better positioned to support projects along the entire Gulf Coast, bracketed by existing operations in Texas and the new location in southern Louisiana.

This expansion comes as AMECO is celebrating its 75th year in the industry, applying construction support expertise, historical project information, system generated intelligence and a human touch to improve project execution. The unique approach results in reduced site labor requirements, lower overall project cost, schedule certainty and enhanced site safety. AMECO is currently pursuing work on capital construction projects worth $12 billion in total installed cost (TIC) from the new facility, a combined 8,000 square feet of office and warehouse space positioned on 6.5 acres.

Customizable Site Services and Site Solutions packages delivered to customer sites include:

Pre-construction planning

Managed fleet services

Sitewide services, such as ice and water, fueling and communications

Mobile asset solutions, such as vehicles, construction equipment and specialty rentals

Integrated Scaffolding solutions

Site tool and supply solutions

Site health, safety and environmental (HSE) solutions

“As a site services company, AMECO goes onsite to support projects across North America, and with the density and rapid growth of projects in the oil and gas, energy and chemicals industries in Louisiana, having a dedicated base of operations in the heart of the region enables us to mobilize quickly to support our clients in the Gulf Coast,” said AMECO Vice President of Operations Morgan Tiller.

“Our focus every day is earning the opportunity to be an effective partner and trusted advisor to our clients,” said AMECO Chief Executive Officer Gary Bernardez. “There is tremendous growth occurring in and around Baton Rouge, and a lot of these projects are coming out post-COVID with owners trying to figure out how fast they can ramp up quickly in a post-COVID world full of labor and construction supply shortages. Our unique site services approach can help businesses of all kinds meet their goals and perform the work at-hand in an efficient, sustainable and cost-certain way. Working with AMECO gives them peace of mind and takes additional tasks off their already crowded plates to allow these businesses to focus on core functions while positively impacting their bottom line. As always, AMECO is proud to be a partner in progress and to extend this important offering to an even broader group of customers.”

AMECO will celebrate the grand opening with community partners, clients and suppliers at a private ribbon cutting ceremony at the AMECO operations center, which is located at 15089 Airline Highway in Prairieville, on Thursday, March 10.