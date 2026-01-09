Advanced warehouse strengthens Baytown, Texas’ industrial presence

After World War II, Silesian carpenter Alfred Talke, Sr. began his journey in logistics in Hürth, a town in North Rhine–Westphalia, Germany.

Postwar Germany’s transport industry was defined by reconstruction, creativity and resilience. Entrepreneurs with technical skills, like Talke, were well positioned to build equipment, maintain vehicles and grow small operations into lasting businesses. It was in this challenging environment that Talke created and laid the foundation for his transport company, starting with a single truck.

Over the past 77 years, the small enterprise has grown into a global provider of logistics solutions for the chemical and petrochemical industries. TALKE has become the partner of choice for chemical manufacturers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, delivering expertise, reliability and a deep commitment to safety and quality.

That same standard of excellence has expanded to Baytown, Texas. The new warehouse, at 6944 Nita Way inside Cedar Port Industrial Park, is a cornerstone of TALKE’s growing U.S. presence. TALKE’s Echelon warehouse, a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, sits on more than 15 acres within a larger 47-acre footprint that supports significant future growth. The company also launched the TALKE ’BOUT Our Community campaign, highlighting its commitment to the communities it serves — an approach that sets TALKE apart from competitors who treat expansion as purely transactional.

"We’re extremely proud of this facility and what it will mean to Baytown and surrounding communities and elated that this opening springboards our TALKE ’BOUT Our Community campaign," said Richard Heath, president and CEO with TALKE USA. "We’re a global company making our presence felt as a local partner, and our warehouse stands as a beacon of our long-term commitment to the Gulf Coast chemical industry."

The warehouse represents more than just expanded capacity. According to Heath, it is a statement that TALKE is here to stay, to invest and to help manufacturers, both those based on the Gulf Coast and those whose products transit through the Port of Houston, optimize operations and build a sustainable future. TALKE understands the headaches of complex logistics: the cost of downtime, the pressure to balance safety with efficiency and the challenge of meeting sustainability targets without sacrificing performance. "The company knows these challenges firsthand, having solved them for nearly eight decades," he added.

"From safety to sustainability, we’ve made a commitment to not only being proud stewards of Baytown, Mont Belvieu and the broader local communities, but also to make substantial investments in Baytown’s growth," Heath said. "This warehouse and what it means for world-class storage is a testament to our continued goals as an industry leader within the Gulf Coast. TALKE ’BOUT Our Community is more than just words — it’s at the core of our beliefs. As an integral member of Bayside’s industrial logistics and development, we look forward to being a long-term, community-oriented partner."

TALKE’s modern drayage fleet complements the warehouse, while its future developments into sustainable H2 fuel cell vehicles support the decarbonization initiatives. This facility also creates local jobs, supports workforce development programs and solidifies Baytown as a strategic hub for TALKE’s North American growth.

The warehouse opening demonstrates that industrial expansion and community health can advance together. The overarching goal is to invest in the community as a neighbor and long-term partner, with the facility serving as the foundation for TALKE’s in-plant and offsite operations expertise, allowing Gulf Coast manufacturers to optimize their supply chains with a partner who understands the unique demands of chemical logistics.

