Adding new technologies, innovation grows customer base

TWRS has left its footprint in the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions for years and just recently expanded into the Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.

These expansions, along with the original locations, have allowed TWRS to expand not only its customer base but also the products and services it provides. The company now serves a wide range of industries from oil and gas to municipalities, marine/shipyards, and manufacturers for a wide range of products. TWRS has been and continues to create a well-rounded and diverse company.

Originally, TWRS’ core products and services were specific to traditional open-air blasting and coating. The expansion continues to expose TWRS to more multi-craft contractors and market segments that were not previously serviced. TWRS has taken on new technology & products. We have now introduced these new products and services to our original customer base allowing them the pursuit of a wider range of opportunities.

To provide an example, TWRS most recently entered the Ultra High Pressure (UHP) products and services market. The company was able to introduce UHP with robotics technology to a customer who historically provided traditional open-air blasting for projects they were contracted to complete. The job was an incredible success, and the owners have committed several more tank projects to the contractors, utilizing this technology for the remainder of 2022. TWRS now has employees on its staff that have a vast amount of experience and knowledge of UHP, allowing it to pursue opportunities throughout North America.

TWRS will continue to move forward with exploring new technologies as it experiences growth across the board.

TWRS’ Gulf Coast operations have led to the inception of products such as the vertical and horizontal portable steel shot and grit blast equipment, as well as plural component paint rigs. The Gulf Coast operations have built a reputation for providing many products beyond the blast and coatings equipment field including PPE and environmental products. TWRS is cross-training its branches across the U.S. with these technologies and the results are coming in the form of additional project types and new customers.

TWRS’ Northeast team has shared its extensive knowledge and experience in industrial dust collection, vacuums, and de-contamination trailers with the Gulf Coast team, which has allowed the company as a whole to acquire many new customers in the Gulf Coast region. The Mid-Atlantic office is primarily focused on shipyards in Virginia and has shared its knowledge of the UHP process and other marine equipment and services throughout multiple offices.

TWRS will continue to move forward with exploring new technologies and innovations across the country as it experiences growth across the board. The company plans to continue to train its employees as well as recruit top talent to help support these new technologies and a rapidly growing customer base. TWRS is optimistic about its future and anticipates a great 2022 and beyond.

For more information, visit www.twrs.com or call (281) 900 4813.