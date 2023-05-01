Achieving greater energy efficiency with the right insulation

Plant efficiency is the number one priority in an operating environment.

And the strive for operational excellence will continue to intensify as companies prioritize sustainability initiatives and reduce their carbon footprint.

Improving the energy efficiency of plants is the most obvious, simplest and, generally speaking, the most affordable way for operators to reduce energy consumption. Energy efficiency measures can usually be implemented quickly and without major changes to existing infrastructure. Thermal insulation is one such measure that helps to provide this much needed efficiency boost. By improving on old technologies, repairing damaged insulation to control temperature loss and finding new ways to survey long-term potential losses, facilities can reap the rewards of long-term energy efficiencies, cost savings, emission reductions and safety benefits.

In North America, Bilfinger is helping its clients attain optimal energy efficiencies through a comprehensive suite of services for insulation projects, including inspection, mitigation plans, repair, removal and installation of a variety of insulating materials. Its multi-crafted teams support maintenance projects, turnarounds, small outage work and capital projects in a variety of industries including consumer products, pulp and paper, power generation, chemical and gas refining, both on and offshore. Additionally, Bilfinger has shop coatings/insulation installation capabilities including blasting, coating and insulating large sections of piping and skids to help reduce overall cost and risk to site locations.

Insulation services offered include hot and cold thermal insulation, personnel protection, removable blankets, ceramic spray coating, thermal spray aluminum under insulation, metal jacketing, rubber cladding, heat/ steam tracing and CUI inspections.

One of the latest technological advances that complements Bilfinger’s insulation services includes inspection and thermal imaging using drones. Unit heat assessments help identify areas of improvement and allow Bilfinger to provide unit evaluations and repair costs. Its multi-crafted crews perform all insulation, scaffolding/rope access and painting requirements for the quick and safe repair, installation and removal of insulation to avoid energy loss and minimize operational delays. Bilfinger also tracks KPIs of non-conformance reports (NCRs) to demonstrate our commitment to safety and quality excellence.

Insulation is a proven and cost-effective solution for improving operational efficiencies in industrial facilities. By reducing energy loss, controlling temperatures and improving safe working conditions, our insulation services can help businesses achieve their operational goals while saving money and reducing their environmental impact.

“We look forward to building upon our global client relationships in North America to increase customer efficiencies, reliability and sustainability,” says Ronnie Ridgdell, ISP operations manager for Bilfinger. “With innovative methods and cutting-edge technology, we help clients decrease overall costs while providing quality, safe work.”

