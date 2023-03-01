The PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD coating system is highly durable and offers excellent corrosion and weathering resistance, as well as less damage during transportation and handling, in a single, fast-to-cure coat.

CUI has been challenging industries since pipelines and other assets were first insulated. Leakage or pipe failures caused by CUI can be both costly and have a significant impact on health, safety and the environment. CUI can also force unexpected shutdowns, resulting in lost production.

Temperature, humidity and chemical extremes under insulation material make protecting such valuable assets very difficult. Often, the outer cladding can be damaged or assembled incorrectly, exposing the insulation system to the elements. Once water gets inside, it becomes trapped and, when heated, boils and turns to steam. The steam rises, coming in contact with the inside of the cladding, then condenses and drops back down into the insulation. Some steam leaves the assembly but, in most cases, once the insulation becomes wet, it stays wet - especially below 302°F. When the wet insulation cools the substrate, it produces acids and chlorides. These chemicals, combined with the high temperature, create an aggressive corrosive reaction.

A next-generation ambient cure CUI coating CUI can be a challenge for a variety of industries and cryogenic services such as LNG plants.

To reduce the risk of CUI, asset owners need an effective coating solution to prevent damage from these conditions. These coatings must survive the maximum temperature, thermal shock, thermal cycling and boiling water that may occur in service. CUI coatings considered for new construction should also provide excellent corrosion resistance in ambient temperatures throughout long construction windows. During the new construction process, many parts such as piping and vessels are pre-coated. This leads to exposure to corrosive environments in ambient temperatures during long-distance transportation.

PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD is PPG's next generation ambient cure, high temperature CUI coating, with excellent hardness development (two to three times harder than alternative solutions) and corrosion resistance at ambient temperatures, which makes it ideal for new construction projects.

This product is a single-coat application. PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD is a high-build product, which means it provides 250-300¼m (10-12 mils) dry film thickness in one coat versus two coats of alternative coatings. This reduces application time and increases production efficiency to improve your project throughput, reduce handling damage and be ready for transport in a day (drying times are dependent on air and steel temperature, applied film thickness, ventilation and other environmental conditions).

The product is also durable. PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD has been specially formulated to provide exceptional resistance to the wear that can occur when new construction parts are being handled, erected and transported from the point of manufacture to the final project destination. HI-TEMP 1027 HD helps prevent damage and the need for touch-up work in the field, saving time and money.

Additionally, it is applicator friendly, providing a long pot life of six hours. The convenient two-to-one mix ratio makes for easy, error-free mixing and the product can be applied with standard spraying equipment.

It provides excellent protection in extreme temperatures. Thermal shock can cause cracking, fracturing and delamination, allowing water to come in contact with the insulated steel and lead to CUI. PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD can withstand severe cyclic temperatures from -320°F to 1000°F. It also resists dry exposure with intermittent temperature peaks of 1200°F. It is able to withstand severe cyclic conditions in the cryogenic temperature range through to an elevated temperature, with no visible effect on the coating.

Further, PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD coating is resistant to intermittent immersion in boiling water accumulated within the cladding, reducing the risk of CUI.

Lastly, this product is also resistant to cryogenic exposure. PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD has been tested for cryogenic exposure by multiple cycles of immersion in liquid nitrogen

(-321°F) and quenching into boiling water (212°F).

