Weather impacts February volumes at Port Houston

Fog impacted many ports throughout the southern United States in February, including Port Houston’s public terminals.

Total tonnage at Port Houston terminals is down 5% year-to-date through February. Despite this, general cargo is up 9% year-to-date, showing strong lumber and plywood volumes, in particular. Steel imports declined 13% year-over-year in February, though year-to-date volumes remain 1% higher than the same period last year.

Containerized cargo was especially impacted by the fog, which restricts visibility and therefore the navigation of vessels along the Houston Ship Channel. This year, 14 individual days in February were impacted. In fact, fog and other weather delays contributed to a 29% reduction in availability of the channel, a sharp contrast to just 2.5% last year during the same time. Primarily due to these delays, the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals saw 20 fewer vessels in February compared to the same month last year.

Port Houston handled 325,424 TEUs in February this year, a 13% decline year-over-year. Loaded imports fell 14%, and loaded exports declined 16% in February.

“Weather challenges can be great disruptors for maritime operations, and in February we were hit hard. As with any challenge, we adjust and move forward,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. “Our investment in infrastructure at the public terminals and improvements to the Houston Ship Channel remain on track and we are already seeing a cargo rebound in March. The Port Houston team is ready to do our part to get the cargo through our terminals efficiently and on to its next destination.”

In recent developments on the Houston Ship Channel Expansion, known as Project 11, the Houston Pilots have adjusted the daylight restriction reference point from Redfish to Bayport Ship Channel segments, increasing the sailing window for daylight-restricted vessels by 30 more minutes. Since the start of Project 11, overall sailing time has expanded by nearly two hours, strengthening the flow of commerce through the Port.

“Port Houston is focused on the long game,” Jenkins said. “While short-term factors may influence volumes temporarily, our commitment to growth, efficiency, and exceptional customer service remains steadfast.”