U.S. motorists drove 13% fewer miles in June than a year earlier

U.S. motorists drove 244.7 billion vehicle miles in June, 36.5 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same month a year earlier, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Reuters reported.

The biggest year-over-year declines were in the Northeast at 19.2 percent and the West at 13.7 percent.

U.S. driving data is closely watched by oil market participants because gasoline consumption is a key driver of oil prices.

