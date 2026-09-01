The trust cost of equipment ownership

For many contractors, maintenance teams and industrial facilities, buying lifting and rigging equipment may seem like the most cost-effective option.

When a project requires a chain hoist, spreader beam, hydraulic ram, portable gantry crane or other specialized piece of gear, the comparison seems simple: What does it cost to rent and what does it cost to buy? At first glance, ownership may appear to make sense. If the purchase price is close to the rental cost, why not buy the equipment and keep it for the next job? The purchase price, however, is only the beginning.

Ownership goes beyond purchase price

The true cost of ownership includes everything that happens after the initial invoice. Lifting and rigging equipment must be inspected, maintained, repaired, stored, tracked, tested and certified. Components wear out and need replacement. Documentation must be maintained. Even equipment sitting idle takes up valuable space, ties up capital and creates ongoing liability. In many cases, gear that seemed like a smart investment for one project may not be the right fit for the next. That matters in industries where lifting requirements change from job to job.

Refineries, petrochemical facilities, terminals, marine operations, power plants and heavy construction sites rarely face the same lifting challenge twice. A spreader beam purchased for one outage may not match the next load. A hoist bought for one maintenance project may not have the right capacity, lift height or power source for the next. Slings may sit unused until inspection or recertification costs make them more expensive to keep than expected.

Project uncertainty adds another layer of cost. Shutdowns, turnarounds, outages and infrastructure projects operate on tight timelines and shifting schedules. Scopes change. Funding is delayed. Site access becomes limited. When owned equipment is no longer needed, or no longer suited for the job, the contractor is still responsible for storing, maintaining and tracking it.

Rental gear keeps teams flexible

Renting lifting and rigging equipment helps reduce that burden. Companies gain access to the tools they need, when and where they need them, without taking on the long-term responsibilities of ownership. Once the project is complete, the equipment can be returned instead of stored or left idle.

If the scope changes, the equipment can change with it. Rental also shifts many administrative and maintenance responsibilities away from the customer. With a rental partner like LGH, equipment is inspected, tested and certified before it leaves the rental center. Customers have access to hoisting, rigging, jacking, pulling, material handling and safety equipment without having to manage inspections, repairs or replacements themselves.

Renting also offers financial advantages. It can help conserve capital, preserve borrowing capacity and keep project teams from investing in specialized equipment that may only be used occasionally. Instead of making a capital investment in equipment that might not be needed again, companies can treat rental as an operating expense tied directly to the work at hand. On complex industrial jobsites, selecting the right equipment involves more than capacity. It also comes down to fit, timing, safety, headroom, access, configuration and support. Renting allows contractors to match the equipment to the lift instead of forcing the lift to fit the equipment they own.

Before purchasing lifting and rigging equipment, companies should consider the full lifecycle cost, including maintenance, inspections, certifications, storage, parts, repairs, downtime, liability and long-term usability. Ownership may still make sense for equipment used every day. But for specialized, high-capacity or project-specific lifting needs, rental often provides a safer and more flexible solution. The question isn't, "Can we afford to buy this?" The better question is, "What will it really cost to own it?"

For more information, visit rentlgh.com.