Three new cranes arrive at Port Houston

Three new neo-Panamax STS cranes arrived at Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal.

The ZPMC cranes were manufactured in Shanghai before traveling 15,904 nautical miles onboard the Zhen Hua 25, a large specialized heavy load carrier vessel, during a 60-day journey to Houston.

“The purchase and installation of these cranes represents a significant infrastructure investment for Port Houston, which will benefit our customers and partners, as well as the Texas economy,” Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther said.

With the arrival of the new cranes, the Port Houston fleet now consists of 28 STS cranes and 110 RTGs. The new cranes are the largest to be delivered in Port Houston history. They stand 158 feet under the spreader bar with an outreach of 22 containers wide.

These cranes will help sustain continued business growth following a record year of performance at Port Houston in 2021. “Port Houston is an operating port. The new STS cranes show Port Houston’s continued commitment to stay ahead of growth in our region,” Guenther said.

“These cranes are our biggest yet and will facilitate working 15,000 TEU sized vessels anticipated to call our terminals upon completion of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion - Project 11.”

The new STS cranes are expected to be commissioned within two to three months and be fully operational before this summer, well in front of when new carrier services and vessel upgrades come on line.