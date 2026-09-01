Telehandler operating tips for O&G applications

In O&G operations, operating in extreme temperatures and dry, dusty environments, moving heavy materials, working on uneven terrain and managing tight schedules are part of everyday work.

In these demanding environments, telehandlers have become valuable material handling machines on these sites because they can unload, transport, position and place loads with a single machine.

To get the most from a telehandler, operators should focus on preparation, planning and understanding the machine’s capabilities.

Know the lift before it begins.

Every successful lift starts with understanding three key factors:

1. The weight of the load. 2. The height it must be placed. 3. The horizontal reach required to complete the task.

These measurements should always be verified before selecting a machine or attachment. O&G sites frequently require handling pipe, valves, pumps and other heavy components, making it especially important to ensure the planned lift remains within the telehandler’s rated capacity. Operators should always consult the appropriate load capacity chart for both the machine and the attachment being used.

Inspect the work area before operating

Conditions on industrial sites can change throughout the day as crews move materials and equipment. Before beginning work, operators should walk the job site to identify uneven ground, overhead obstructions, power lines, pedestrian traffic and other equipment operating nearby.

Understanding the travel path and potential hazards before entering the cab helps improve efficiency while reducing unexpected interruptions during material handling.

Maintain stability throughout the lift

Telehandlers rely on a stability triangle formed by the machine’s front wheels and rear axle pivot point.

As the boom raises and extends, the stability margin decreases, making proper setup increasingly important. Operators should level the machine before lifting, keep loads centered and ensure the machine remains on firm, stable ground. If the machine is found to be out of level after a load is raised, the load should first be lowered before attempting to level the frame.

Travel deliberately with loads

When moving materials around the site, the boom should remain retracted with the load carried as low as practical. Operators should maintain awareness of personnel and equipment in the travel path and use a spotter whenever visibility is restricted.

When handling suspended loads, movement should be slow and controlled to minimize load swing.

Get trained

Finally, operator training remains one of the most important contributors to productive telehandler operation. OSHA requires formal instruction, practical training and workplace evaluation for powered industrial truck operators, including telehandlers.

When combined with proper planning, job site awareness and adherence to the machine’s operating guidelines, trained operators are better prepared to handle the diverse material handling challenges common throughout today’s O&G industry.

Built to perform in some of the world’s toughest environments, JLG and SkyTrak telehandlers can support upstream exploration, facilitate midstream transportation and assist with downstream refining operations.

For more information, visit jlg.com.