Protect equipment with custom heat-shrinkable covers, bags

Reef Industries offers custom manufacturing and fabrication of reinforced film laminates and composites designed for shipping and storing critical equipment and products. Choose from a wide range of products, colors, material grades and additives tailored to your exact needs. From assisting in the design of uniquely configured and fabricated products to building one-of-a-kind materials from scratch, Reef Industries can produce a quality, custom-designed final product ensured to meet customers' needs in a timely and professional manner.

Reef Industries' Griff-Shrink™

Griffolyn® reinforced polyethylene laminates have been designed for a wide range of prospective applications such as shipping, covering and containment. When your project requires a product that protects against light, weather, contaminants and other elements, choose Griffolyn. Griffolyn is performance engineered to be highly resistant to tears and punctures, with an exceptional ability to withstand extended exposure to weather. Whether providing storage and protection of parts or containment and isolation of contaminated materials, Griffolyn products may be designed and fabricated to your specific needs and requirements.

Reef Industries' custom covers and bags with Griff-Shrink™ heat-shrinkable reinforced laminate are ideal for shipping and storage of critical equipment and products.

Reef Industries also manufactures Griffolyn heat-shrinkable, high-strength reinforced plastic shipping/storage covers ideal for protecting machinery and equipment from damage and corrosion. This uniquely constructed UV stabilized material combines the advantages of scrim reinforcement with the properties of shrink film to replace costly crating and heavy tarpaulins. Griff-Shrink™ also conforms to virtually any shape or size, reducing costs of excess packaging.

Reef Industries offers numerous fire retardant materials to meet environmental compliance or safety requirements for critical equipment and work areas. From lightweight to heavy-duty products, Reef Industries can meet your requirements with a material specifically tailored to your application. Key features and benefits of Reef Industries products include:

Reinforced polyethylene laminate resists punctures and tears.

General-purpose, heavy-duty and high-performance materials available.

UV stabilization protects the material from degradation and ensures an outstanding service life.

Special features such as fire retardancy, antistatic, anti-corrosion, heat shrinkability and other cost-effective solutions are available.

Custom fabrication is available to meet your exact specifications.

Variety of colors and custom printing available.

For more information, visit www.reefindustries.com or call (800) 231-6074.

