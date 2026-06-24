Port of Galveston slate $40M Pelican Island project for shipbuilding

The Galveston Wharves is sitting on 357 acres of untapped waterfront property on Pelican Island including 100 acres along Galveston Harbor adjacent to Davie Defense – Gulf Copper's newly established shipbuilding facility.

The port is finally making its move.

A $40M berth to anchor shipbuilding growth

The port proposes to build a multi-use berth to support the $1 billion shipbuilding project and other growth opportunities, including roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) cargo and much-needed LNG marine fuel bunkering. The proposed berth will be located on one of the state's few underdeveloped, large-scale deepwater port sites. This essential infrastructure will give the shipbuilding project critical logistics support to reduce supply chain bottlenecks and accelerate contract delivery and jobs creation. Galveston Wharves proposed to fund the estimated $40 million berth and other infrastructure improvements with port operating reserves supplemented with federal and state grants.

The port proposes to build a multi-use berth to support the $1 billion shipbuilding project and other growth opportunities, including roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) cargo and much-needed LNG marine fuel bunkering.

The proposed berth will be located on one of the state's few underdeveloped, large-scale deepwater port sites. This essential infrastructure will give the shipbuilding project critical logistics support to reduce supply chain bottlenecks and accelerate contract delivery and jobs creation.

Galveston Wharves proposed to fund the estimated $40 million berth and other infrastructure improvements with port operating reserves supplemented with federal and state grants.

In addition to supporting the shipbuilding expansion, this project will provide the following benefits to the region:

Create a new LNG bunkering site for cruise and cargo ships

Expand the port’s cargo handling capacity to generate more revenue and jobs

Enhance regional and national cargo movement

Galveston Wharves had plans for Pelican Island for some time, but the Davie Defense – Gulf Copper expansion is the catalyst to make these plans a reality.

On June 1, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined Davie Defense – Gulf Copper and federal officials at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $1 billion modernization of Davie Defense’s Coast Guard icebreaker production facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur. This project is the state’s first complex shipbuilding project in decades.

Opening the island to more cargo

The port’s proposed 1,000-foot-long berth, 500-foot-long dock and mooring structures, as well as upland improvements, would also open Pelican Island to more cargo business for port ro-ro tenants and their customers.

Galveston Wharves having completed their $106 million project to expand and improve our West Port Cargo Complex in Galveston Island, they can continue to meet growing demand for additional cargo-handling acreage and add more waterfront jobs with improvements on Pelican Island.

The berth also would spur development of a long-discussed LNG bunkering facility to supply cruise and cargo ships with clean fuel. Serving the new and growing fleet of LNG-powered ships will improve regional air quality and attract newer cruise ships to homeport in Galveston.

An LNG developer is pursuing a comprehensive marine LNG fueling solution for the port that would include a modular production facility and LNG marine bunkering. Some of those operations would be located on Pelican Island.

Galveston Wharves expects renewed interest in Pelican Island to also prompt interested parties to find a viable, long-term solution to replacing the outdated Pelican Island Bridge with an affordable design that includes road and rail needs.

Their 20-Year Strategic Master Plan also identifies a need for road improvements to the proposed cargo terminal to facilitate truck circulation and prepare the island for cargo yard and berth development.

With momentum building, Pelican Island is shaping up to be the Galveston Wharves' next major growth frontier.