Port of Corpus Christi to receive $105M from EPA

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) has been selected to receive $105 million through the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Ports Program to deploy zero-emissions equipment as a major step in reducing criteria air pollutants – those regulated by EPA because of health and environmental effects – and greenhouse gases.

The nearly $3 billion Clean Ports Program was established by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to fund zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure as well as climate and air quality planning at U.S. ports.

In aggregate, the zero emissions equipment to be deployed at PCCA with this funding will result in annual reductions of:

186 tons of NOx

3 tons of PM2.5 (conferring annual health benefits equivalent to $790,000)

650 tons of CO 2

800,000 gallons of diesel fuel consumption

This grant affirms PCCA’s commitment to reducing criteria air pollutants, with a focus on quality of place and health outcomes in fence-line communities. This commitment is codified in in the PCCA Environmental Policy and in PCCA’s foundational role in establishing and underwriting the Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the EPA for the chance to make this punctuated reduction in mobile-source emissions in the Coastal Bend,” said Jeff Pollack, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “The Clean Ports Program is truly an exceptional and historic investment in our nation’s maritime sector.”

This EPA grant will support approximately 70% of the cost of the following scope (map below):

3 zero-emissions, battery electric tugboats, one for each of the tug companies operating in the Port of Corpus Christi

8 zero-emissions, battery electric forklifts

1 zero-emissions, battery electric sweeper truck

1 shore-power retrofit package for an existing dock

Repowering of two locomotives to zero-emission, battery electric

7 charging stations

Pre- and post-project emissions inventories

Various community outreach and engagement activities

Workforce training for operation of the new equipment

The roughly 30% non-federal match will be shared by PCCA and the sub-recipient owners/operators of the new equipment: Bay Houston Towing Company, Signet Maritime Corporation, Suderman & Young Towing Company, and Watco.