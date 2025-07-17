Port of Corpus Christi customers close record second quarter, first half in Q2 2025

Port of Corpus Christi customers moved 51.1 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in the second quarter of 2025.

The tonnage marked a record second quarter for the Port, besting the prior second quarter record of 50.6 million tons, set in 2024.

The first half of 2025 also proved the best first half in the history of the Port, with Port customers moving 102.4 million tons of commodities. The previous record first half saw 99.5 million tons transit the ship channel, in the first half of 2024.

Crude oil shipments in H1 2025 totaled 65.2 million tons, up more than 3.8 percent over the same period last year, while LNG volumes grew nearly 10.8 percent to 8.5 million tons. Additional increases occurred in dry bulk, breakbulk and other bulk liquids.

“We are proud to support a community of customers who continue to rise to the demands of the evolving global market,” said Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “The Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project established this Port as the number one port for crude oil exports, and we remain committed to providing our customers access to the infrastructure needed to ensure continued economic growth.”

The newly expanded waterway enables more efficient transport of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and other commodities. The project deepened the main channel to 54 feet from 47 feet, widened the channel to 530 feet in most places, and added barge shelves to the longest portion across Corpus Christi Bay. Annual transportation cost savings are estimated to exceed $200 million.