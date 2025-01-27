Port of Corpus Christi customers close 2024 with record numbers

The Port of Corpus Christi and its customers moved 206.5 million tons through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in 2024, a new high mark driven by increases in crude oil and dry bulk commodities, including agricultural products.

Port customers also ended 2024 with record quarterly tonnage (54 million tons) in Q4 2024 – a 4.3 percent increase over the same period last year and a 1.9 percent increase from the previous quarterly record (Q3 2024). Leading commodities in Q4 2024 included crude oil, refined products and liquefied natural gas.

For the year, crude oil shipments increased 3.5 percent over 2023 to 130.5 million tons, while dry bulk and agricultural goods increased 8.1 percent and 38.7 percent, respectively. The new annual tonnage record is 1.7 percent higher than the previous record set in 2023, marking the seventh consecutive record year set by Port of Corpus Christi customers.

“The commitment of Port of Corpus Christi customers to deliver American energy and essential goods to our trading partners and allies around the world reinforces to the global marketplace the resilience of the South Texas Coastal Bend,” said Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “The Port of Corpus Christi is grateful to the community of Port customers who continue to meet the demands of an evolving energy market.”

Completion of the fourth and final phase of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project is projected for early 2025. Once completed, the Coastal Bend region will be home to the most improved waterway on the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida, with a deeper (54 feet Mean Lower Low Water) and wider (530 feet) ship channel with additional barge shelves.

“On behalf of my fellow Port of Corpus Christi commissioners, I want to congratulate our customers for the milestones achieved by our gateway in 2024,” said David Engel, Chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. “Over the past 10 years, the Port Commission has supported the investment of more than $1 billion in capital projects to ensure our industry partners have the infrastructure they need to be successful. We look forward to building on that commitment in the years ahead.”