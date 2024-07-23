Port of Corpus Christi announces second quarter 2024 volumes

Port of Corpus Christi customers moved 50.1 million tons through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in the second quarter of 2024, a 1.7 percent increase over the same period in 2023.

In Q2 2024, the Port of Corpus Christi saw increases in crude oil, break bulk and agricultural commodity shipments through the Port’s infrastructure and customer facilities.

Crude oil tonnage increased 4.8 percent from Q2 2023 to 32.6 million tons in Q2 2024, while break bulk and agricultural cargoes jumped 52 percent and 39.8 percent, respectively, during that period.

During the first six months of 2024, the Port of Corpus Christi has moved 99.5 million tons, a slight increase from the same period in 2023.

The leading commodities in Q2 2024 were crude oil, refined products (7.9 million tons) and liquefied natural gas (3.9 million tons).