Port of Brownsville surges with major industrial investments

Significant private-sector investments continue to fuel economic development at the Port of Brownsville.

Forza Steel is finalizing the construction of an $85 million, 650,000-square-foot facility that will generate more than 600 direct and indirect jobs. Steel manufacturer Ternium is investing $200 million in a new development featuring a marine terminal at the port. The new terminal is expected to boost steel and metal throughput at the port to over 9 million tons annually.

Texan Cement is expanding its presence at the port with a $42 million investment, shifting operations from import to production. Meanwhile, construction of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project continues to advance, reaching key milestones and staying on schedule.

These investments reflect the port’s growing role as a leader in industrial development, job creation, and economic activity in the Rio Grande Valley.

An economic impact study conducted by Martin & Associate’s demonstrated the Port of Brownsville generated $12 billion in total economic activity in 2023, a 400% increase from 2018. Port-related operations support 66,212 jobs statewide, including 10,028 in the Rio Grande Valley, contributing $1.1 billion to the local economy. Employment tied to port activity produced $3.8 billion in income and spending, while state and local tax revenues totaled $285.3 million, with $79.6 million from maritime operations alone.

The Port of Brownsville climbed to 41st position among 150 U.S. maritime ports for waterborne cargo tonnage. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the port moved over 11.2 million tons of cargo in 2023, a 23% increase from 2022’s 9.1 million tons, up from its previous rank of 50th. Vessel traffic at the port recorded 2,561 vessel calls in 2023, up from 1,754 the previous year, representing a forty-six percent increase. Major commodities driving growth at the port include steel, liquid bulk products, aggregates, and project cargo.

The Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement project to deepen the Brownsville ship channel from 42 to 52 feet is progressing steadily, enhancing navigational capacity and competitiveness for larger vessels and heavier cargo loads. The project, funded through an innovative public private partnership with the Port of Brownsville, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and NextDecade, is on schedule for completion by mid-2026.

Food manufacturer Westa Inc., the first tenant of the Port of Brownsville’s 118-acre business park, is finalizing the layout for its $20 million facilities at the port. Taking advantage of the port’s maritime access, Westa Inc. will receive grains via barge from the Midwest, enhancing the company’s supply chain operations for its high-capacity flour mill and sunflower seed processing plant set to employ 120 people.

Foreign Trade Zone No. 62 at the Port of Brownsville continues to rank among the nation’s top FTZs, placing 3rd for export value at $7 billion in the latest federal report. This marks 12 consecutive years in the top three. FTZ No. 62 also made its first appearance in the top 20 for imports, ranking 14th with $3.2 billion in goods.