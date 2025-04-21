Port Houston volumes rebound in March

Port Houston’s March container activity marked a rebound after a fog-impacted February. Container volumes reached 386,864 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for the month, a 7% increase compared to March 2023 and the busiest March on record.

Year-to-date container volumes at Port Houston’s public terminals surpassed 1 million TEUs, reaching 1,068,695 and essentially flat compared to last year.

Port leadership remains vigilant as bilateral trade negotiations continue to influence supply chains. “While March was a solid month for us, we’re watching closely for shifts in the global market and how that could impact cargo in our region in the coming months,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston.

“At this time, we are focused on advocacy on behalf of our port’s many industries and ensuring we continue to develop the necessary infrastructure to support the jobs created by America’s largest port. We recognize that conditions can change quickly, and we’re staying focused on infrastructure, service, and flexibility.”

March container volumes were largely driven by a 14% increase in loaded exports compared to the same month last year, totaling 152,857 TEUs and now the biggest March on record for loaded exports. Loaded imports increased 2% in March. Total loaded container volumes so far this year are tracking just 1% below last year’s totals.

Breakbulk cargo, particularly steel and project cargo shipments, continue to support the area’s energy and manufacturing sectors. Steel import volumes skyrocketed 26% in March compared to March of last year and are up 10% year-to-date, totaling 1,069,279 short tons. Total tonnage across Port Houston’s eight public facilities reached 13,202,844 tons through March, down 2% year-to-date.