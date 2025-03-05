Port Houston sees biggest January on record

Port Houston kicked off the year handling 356,407 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January, reflecting a 7% increase compared to the same month last year.

This represents the biggest January on record for containerized cargo at Port Houston.

East Asia imports soared, in preparation for lunar new year sales. Asia imports represent 56% of total container imports for Port Houston facilities, based on YTD November 2024 data. This January, loaded imports rose by 10% compared to the same month last year, while loaded exports declined by 1%.

“We are starting the year strong, reaching milestones with completion and acceptance by USACE of Segment 1B for Project 11 and operations records at our terminals,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. “Looking ahead, we are reminded of the importance this channel has for all users, a robust petrochemical complex, and more than 8,000 vessels calling this port every year. Our work as the advocate for the Houston Ship Channel helps us build prosperity for the region.”

At the Ports multi-purpose facilities, steel imports increased by 18% in January, and general cargo is up a remarkable 21%. Total tonnage for Port Houston facilities in January reached 4,271,573 million tons, a 2% increase over January 2024.

“We are strategically focused on enhancing capacity and resilience,” Jenkins added. Investments include ongoing construction projects at Bayport Container Terminal with wharf 7 reaching completion in 2026 and Wharf 1 in 2027, and the arrival of 8 additional ship-to-shore cranes for both container terminals and 16 rubber-tired gantry cranes in 2026 for Bayport Container Terminal. “As we continue to grow, we do so with this goal in mind, to be the nation’s premier maritime gateway for all.”