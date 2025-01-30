Port Houston record-breaking volume in 2024

Port Houston is celebrating a landmark year, achieving a record-breaking 53,066,219 tons of cargo in 2024, up 6% over 2023 at the public terminals. Container volume rose 8%.

This milestone demonstrates Port Houston’s critical role in moving cargo and driving economic prosperity for Houston, the region and the nation. The overall port, which includes 200 private and eight public marine terminals, is the nation’s largest in tonnage and deep-water transits.

“Houston is at the heart of our nation’s trade, connecting our region to global markets,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. “Port Houston’s public terminals have been integral to this success, and we are proud of the new tonnage record set this year. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team, our strong partnership with labor and key stakeholders, and our commitment to providing our customers a low cost and high efficiency solution.”

Container volumes at Port Houston surged 8% in 2024 as compared to 2023, reaching a remarkable 4,139,991 TEUs—also a record for the Port. December capped off this success with a 4% year-over-year increase in total container volumes, totaling 340,418 TEUs.

Loaded exports surged 12% in December to 135,446 TEUs, driven by robust shipments of resin, chemicals, rubber, and textiles and were up 8% for the year. Loaded imports were down 1% in December but up 6% for the year overall, supported by strong demand for consumer goods in what is considered one of the fastest growing regions in the country. Notably, refrigerated cargo imports at Port Houston were up 15% this year.

Through November 2024, imports from China accounted for 34% of the Port’s import market share, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Trans-Atlantic trade with Europe also experienced significant growth, with imports from Belgium, Germany, and Spain achieving double-digit gains compared to November 2023.

At Port Houston’s multi-purpose terminals, also known as City Docks, the 2024 total of 4,532,282 short tons of steel marked the second-highest steel volume in five years and the third-highest in the last decade. General cargo volumes further showcased the Port’s versatility, with significant annual growth in wind power equipment at 680%, plywood at 388% and machinery at 45%.

Port Houston recently completed segments of the Houston Ship Channel widening project that allow large 15,000 – 17,000 TEU class neo-Panamax vessels to call Bayport Container Terminal. “As we look toward 2025, all of us at Port Houston are confident in our planning and execution. We recently updated our strategic plan, which will guide our efforts to support this vital port complex and our customers as we continue to grow,” said Jenkins. “While challenges may arise, we are deeply committed and we are well-positioned to welcome the growth of cargo in our region.”