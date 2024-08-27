Port Houston July volume dips

Port Houston recorded a 5% decrease in container volume in July 2024 compared to the same month last year, handling 325,277 TEUs.

July was a challenging month in Houston, with both Hurricane Beryl and a global system outage that briefly impacted operations. Nonetheless, year-to-date figures show container volumes up 10% over last year, reaching 2,423,474 TEUs and is preparing for a strong peak season.

Loaded imports have risen 9% year-to-date, surpassing 1 million TEUs, fueled by robust consumer demand supported by new import distribution centers in the area as importers have reconfigured their networks to include more volume via Houston. Loaded exports have also increased 12% year-to-date, driven primarily by the booming resin market. Port Houston continues to stand as the nation’s primary gateway for resin exports, with a market share of 60%. Although loaded imports and loaded exports saw a minor dip in July, total containers are up 10% year-to-date, thanks to an uptick in Caribbean, South America, and East Asia trade. Total empty containers are also up 10% compared to last year, as ocean carriers reposition containers for import cargo.

“Our double-digit growth so far this year underscores Port Houston's resilience and strategic significance in the global supply chain and we are expecting a strong third quarter as well,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. “Locally we faced some challenges this month, but our team excelled at rebounding quickly and maintaining the first-rate customer service Port Houston is known for. I'm immensely proud of our team and as I transition into retirement at the end of this month, I am certain the Port will continue its successful trajectory for many years to come.”

Port Houston's commitment to future growth is further demonstrated by its ongoing infrastructure investments. Notably, the Port will be adding three new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes to its existing fleet at the Bayport Container Terminal later this month. Once operational, these cranes will enhance the capacity and efficiency of Wharf 6 and Wharf 2 at Bayport.

Steel volumes at Port Houston’s multipurpose facilities decreased by 14% in July compared to July 2023 and are down 9% year-to-date. General cargo also declined 12% year-to-date, however plywood, wind power equipment, and wood/fiberboard are all up at our facility. Total tonnage across all facilities remains positive, with a 3% increase year-to-date, totaling 30,888,040 tons.