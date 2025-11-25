Port Houston delivers exceptional October volumes, total tonnage up 12% this month

Port Houston’s public terminals recorded outstanding volumes in October, reaching 4,603,295 short tons, which is up 12% for the month and 6% year-to-date.

Port Houston’s October container volumes were similarly noteworthy, putting Port Houston’s total TEUs for the year up 6% over 2024. “Volumes through Port Houston’s container terminals were remarkable in October. Our team handled 365,773 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), an 18% increase from the same month last year,” said Charlie Jenkins, Port Houston CEO. “Container volumes for the year are up 6%, and that puts us firmly on track for our strongest container performance in history.”

Loaded exports continued to surge in October, up an incredible 42% for the month and 10% year-todate, driven by Houston’s dynamic petrochemical and manufacturing sectors. Loaded imports increased by 8% in October and are up 3% so far this year. In addition, steel imports rose 16% in October, while general cargo has edged up 1% year-to-date.

“Nearly all commodities handled at Port Houston’s terminals saw gains this month and we are in a great position as we near the end of the year, which is a remarkable accomplishment given the uncertainty in our industry throughout much of the year,” said Jenkins.

Port Houston continues major infrastructure investments, with an additional wharf at Bayport Container Terminal expected to be complete before the end of the year. Also, in October it was announced that Port Houston, working in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), completed its portion of dredging for the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11. This transformative milestone expands the Galveston Bay reach from 530 feet to 700 feet, improving two-way vessel movement and operational efficiency for larger ships and benefiting all users of the Channel. In addition, vessels of up to 15,000 - 17,000 TEU – matching the capacity of the Panama Canal – can now call Bayport Container Terminal, and expansion at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal is scheduled to be completed in 2027, at which time it will be able to receive similarly large vessels. All remaining segments of Project 11 will be completed by the USACE, with final work expected in 2029. The Houston Ship Channel is currently the No. 1 waterway in the nation and an essential economic engine that a third-party study of 2022 volumes found supports 3.37 million U.S. jobs and $906 billion annually in national economic activity.

“Port Houston’s financial investment and dedication to delivering Project 11 benefits is a promise to the region we serve,” Jenkins added. “Port Houston is committed to maritime economic development, and this expansion positions Houston’s port for the next era of growth, empowers our region, helps secure jobs, and strengthens the economic foundation that millions of Texans depend on.”