Howard Energy Partners selected for funding opportunity through Carbon Capture Technology Program

Howard Energy Partners (HEP) announced that it has been selected for a $3 million funding opportunity through the DOE Carbon Capture Technology Program.

The federal funding will be used to evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of transporting up to 250 million tons per year of CO 2 from multiple sources in the Gulf Coast region along a pipeline pathway between Corpus Christi, Texas and the Mississippi River. HEP was one of only three projects selected to focus on Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) as part of the DOE’s investment to bolster the nation’s carbon management capabilities.

This is the second DOE funding opportunity for which HEP has been selected. In February, a consortium comprised of HEP, Talos Energy Inc. (Talos) and the Port of Corpus Christi (POCC) was selected for a $9 million CarbonSAFE funding opportunity to facilitate the collection of geologic data for CO 2 storage onshore under POCC property. These two DOE projects are designed to accelerate the development of a centralized solution to capture and sequester industrial CO 2 emissions that would otherwise enter the atmosphere.

“We are excited to be recognized for our efforts to lower emissions along the Gulf Coast through further investment in industrial carbon management solutions,” said Mike Howard, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Energy Partners. “This selection is a direct endorsement of the business initiatives we have implemented to position the Texas Coastal Bend region as the nation’s premiere carbon management hub. We look forward to working with our customers and neighbors to continue to ensure abundant, available and affordable energy.”

Last year, HEP and Talos formed the Coastal Bend Carbon Management Partnership (CBCMP) to develop industrial carbon management solutions in Corpus Christi, Texas. The CBCMP has contracted over 13,000 acres of pore space in the Port of Corpus Christi and is on track to be the first carbon sequestration site in the area.