Cameron LNG announces cargo milestone

Cameron LNG today announced the successful production and export of its 1,000th cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG), marking a significant milestone achieved just six years after its first commissioning cargo departed the facility on May 31, 2019.

“This 1,000th cargo represents the skill, determination and commitment of the Cameron LNG team,” said Art Klein, president of Cameron LNG. “Achieving this milestone safely and reliably speaks to the strength of our core values of safety and results-based success.”

The 1,000th cargo departed aboard the Maran Gas Kimolos on July 17, 2025, from the Cameron LNG liquefaction facility located near Hackberry, Louisiana, along the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

“On behalf of the Board and all of our partners, I congratulate the Cameron employees on this achievement. Reaching this milestone in just six years is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects the expertise and tireless dedication of the entire team,” said Martin Hupka, president of LNG at Sempra Infrastructure and chairman of the Cameron LNG Board. “It’s also a powerful demonstration of Cameron LNG’s role as a world-class operator helping to meet growing global demand for secure, reliable and sustainable natural gas.”

The Cameron LNG facility includes three liquefaction trains capable of exporting up to 14.95 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), or approximately 772 billion cubic feet of natural gas per year. The facility began commercial operations with Train 1 in August 2019, followed by Train 2 in March 2020 and Train 3 in August 2020. Strategically located to access both Atlantic and Pacific markets, Cameron LNG has delivered U.S. LNG to 37 countries worldwide.