What does this crisis mean for BIC Alliance and its members?

Many of our readers and BIC Alliance members are in a state of uncertainty as the Coronavirus has grown into a global crisis. Like any other crisis it must be addressed with calmness, cooperation and effective communication between all individuals.

A crisis is defined as an unstable time or state of affairs in which decisive change is impending, especially one that has a distinct possibility of an undesirable outcome. Often media can cause a negative effect that leads to hysteria. At other times it can be among our greatest resources for being prepared.

With all things being very fluid right now, BIC Alliance is trying to help disseminate the information to our audience as the best we can. We want to help bring greater peace and calm to all and to provide information and preventive suggestions that are vital in all crisis, whether they are natural or manmade.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

Following the recommendation of the CDC, we are suspending the 13th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil and Jambalaya Dinner until further notice. We truly hope to reschedule the event soon.

The health and safety of our staff, BIC Alliance members and community is our highest priority. BIC Alliance will continue to closely monitor the ongoing and developing situation. We will post info on BICMagazine.com and our social media channels. You may also get official information from the CDC at Coronavirus.gov.

Here is some good news:

Top 10 things NOT canceled!

Prayer Family time Hope Laughter Reading (read BIC Magazine in print or online at BICMagazine.com) Exercise Music and singing Love and empathy The Outdoors Positive and creative thinking

Please be encouraged today and share encouragement with one another. Together, as a nation, we will get through this challenge.

We appreciate your understanding. We will continue to provide updates on new developments.