O&G has never lacked technology. What it has always demanded is technology that performs under real-world conditions — heat, noise, complex machinery and constant exposure risk.

Wearable technology is gaining momentum across the sector not because it is novel, but because it is evolving into a practical, connected extension of PPE.

According to Mark Benden, Ph.D., CPE, an environmental and occupational health researcher with the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, early wearable adoption in O&G focused almost exclusively on chemical hazard detection. “For many years, wearables in oil and gas were directed primarily at chemical hazard detection,” Benden said. “Today, those devices not only alert users to dangerous conditions, they can also communicate with control rooms, provide data that can be tracked over time and provide rescuers with information such as environmental conditions and physical location.”

That evolution extends beyond environmental monitoring. Benden notes that the industry has increasingly adopted biometric wearables capable of tracking physiological indicators in real time. These devices rely on algorithms that learn an individual’s baseline, allowing for alerts that are personalized rather than based on broad thresholds. “The industry has shifted to wearables that provide biometrics in real time, with algorithms that can learn the person wearing them and identify what changes are worthy of notification or adjustment to expected levels,” he said. Increasingly, environmental and biometric devices are designed to interact with one another, creating smarter systems that tell a more complete story of both the worker and the conditions around them.

Expand Wearable tech: A practical layer of protection for O&G operations

The ability to detect early signs of fatigue, heat stress or overexertion is particularly valuable in O&G environments, where exposure risks are compounded by long shifts and physically demanding work. However, Benden cautions that technology alone does not guarantee success. “The two biggest challenges for wearables today are compliance and battery life,” he said. Worker concerns around data collection remain significant, even as many already carry personal devices that collect far more information. “It’s always surprising when workers or unions are suspicious of why wearables should be used on the job to share personal data with employers,” Benden added, noting that these concerns extend beyond O&G and into many industries.

Environmental monitoring remains one of the most established applications for wearables, but selection is not straightforward. “For monitoring gases, the type of gas and corresponding exposure limits drive what is acceptable,” Benden explained. From there, factors such as accuracy, sampling frequency, durability and battery life determine suitability and cost. He emphasized that even high-quality devices can fail if not tested in their actual operating environment. In one case, a highly rated personal monitor proved ineffective when plant machinery masked the alarm frequency, making alerts inaudible to operators. “Best is relative and requires research and testing on site,” he said, stressing the importance of audible, visual or haptic alerts that account for PPE, ambient noise and individual limitations.

Beyond immediate hazard detection, wearable data is beginning to reshape how companies think about safety analytics. Benden said wearables allow organizations to move away from one-size-fits-all approaches. “We can now learn about a particular worker and how best to protect them,” he said. Historically, companies analyzed injury trends after the fact and adjusted safety plans quarterly or annually. With networked wearables, artificial intelligence and connected sensors, Benden believes the industry is approaching a shift toward real-time prevention. “We should have the ability to use data now to prevent injuries today,” he said.

Still, questions around data ownership, storage and long-term use remain unresolved. Benden acknowledges the complexity, noting that the same data that can help improve safety could also introduce legal or ethical risk. “No easy answers here,” he said, underscoring the need for clear policies and thoughtful implementation.

Wearable technology will not replace experience, training or strong safety culture. But, as Benden’s research highlights, it is increasingly capable of reinforcing all three. When implemented with transparency, testing and worker engagement, wearables offer O&G operators a powerful tool to better understand risk, respond faster and protect workers in environments where conditions can change without warning.