Don’t wait for a fire — Be ready with engineered site protection

Are fire protection systems prepared for the worst-case scenario?

In high-risk industrial settings — refineries, chemical plants, fuel terminals — reaction time and system performance can mean the difference between a minor incident and a catastrophic loss. Off-the-shelf equipment isn't enough. Facilities require custom-engineered fire suppression systems designed to address their unique hazards. Hayden and Company (Hayden) delivers proven, high-performance fire-protection solutions that are ready when seconds matter. With decades of experience in industrial fire protection, Hayden fabricates and supplies purpose-built equipment that protects people, assets and operations. Its catalog features mobile and fixed systems engineered for maximum performance, backed by a team that understands the urgency and complexity of fire safety in critical environments.

Precision firefighting foam proportioning:

Hayden integrates trusted FireDos foam proportioning systems to deliver accurate, repeatable foam application without external power. Designed for varying flow rates and pressures, FireDos ensures consistent suppression performance in real-world conditions. Offered as standalone units or pre-integrated into skids, trailers or buildings, these rugged, low-maintenance systems help clients meet strict safety standards without compromising reliability.

Quick-attack trucks and purpose-built mobile equipment:

Hayden provide mobile equipment and vehicles designed for rapid response across tank farms, loading racks, marine and fuel terminals. From quick-attack trucks to skids, each unit is built to meet evolving emergency needs, whether remotely operated or manual. Outfitted with the latest foam and water systems, Hayden's mobile units are customizable and ready for deployment with all necessary hardware and support gear.

Hydrants and mega hydrants:

Hayden offer the latest from American Flow Control — the APEX Series dry barrel mega hydrant, with flow capacities of 10,000 gpm and above. Custom discharge options include 12-inch Storz connections and multiple 6-inch valved outlets, tailored to meet high-demand applications. The manifold arms can be upgraded to accommodate high flow demands for mobile equipment deployment. Hayden also provides the full line of fire protection valves and hydrants for all fire protection firewater projects and installs.

Manifolds and wet-barrel hydrants:

Hayden custom designs and fabricates large diameter manifolds and wet-barrel hydrants in-house to meet the response requirements of any industrial facility. A large internal database of custom designed products assists in the preliminary design process, and the design department aids clients with conceptual designs to ensure the custom unit meets the needs of the facility before construction.

Fire pump, deluge and preaction packaged units:

Hayden's compact, prefabricated units make integration easy, especially in space-constrained areas or where it is preferred to a fully pre-engineered pump solution. These units can be designed as simple skid units or prefabricated buildings with electricity, fire alarms, sprinklers, HVAC assembled and delivered for final connection and integration on site. The fire pump, deluge, preaction and foam system packages offer a simple build in an optional climate-controlled environment. Hayden stands out with its end-to-end fire protection capabilities — from design and fabrication to integration and long-term support. Each system is built in-house to exact specifications and tailored to meet site conditions, regulatory standards and existing infrastructure. With industrial-grade materials and rigorously tested components, Hayden delivers systems that are durable, low-maintenance and comply with National Fire Protection Association and other applicable standards. Its custom-engineered solutions are trusted across the energy, industrial and terminal sectors for reliability in high-stakes environments. Fire safety is not just about having equipment — it's about having the right equipment built for the specific hazards present. With Hayden, organizations gain a trusted partner committed to delivering protection that performs when it matters most.

