Vallen Vision: Next generation of confined space monitoring

Approximately 1.6 million employees enter permitted confined spaces every day according to OSHA.

In most cases, these workers complete their task without incident. Tragically, even with many precautions in place, approximately 70 workers per year never make it out alive. As worker safety continues to be a priority in the industry, Vallen Vision is the next evolution in the challenge to work safely in confined spaces.

Next-generation technology is what separates Vallen Vision from competitors and sets the new standard for safe work practices in permitted spaces. The advantages of Vallen Vision include:

Deployment in hours -- not days. During voice-of-customer research, time to deploy was cited by customers as the primary reason for not using a remote solution. While safety departments wanted the additional safety benefits of increased audio and visual communication with the entrant over the traditional hole watch/fire watch method, they did not have a quick deployment option. Enter: Vallen Vision. This solution deploys in hours -- not days.

No limitations to team communication. In confined spaces, communication between the entrant and command center is crucial. With Vallen Vision, the entrant can talk to the command center operator or the outside attendant. The outside attendant can talk to the entrant or the command center. The limitations of communication for all parties involved are no longer a problem.

No more signal interruptions. Signal interruptions can mean the difference between life and death as they completely stop communication. The current technology on the market is plagued with interruptions to the command center. Vallen Vision utilizes multiple antenna configurations for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint (MESH) wireless communication technologies for reliability and redundancy. This ensures connectivity when the primary point of connection is inadvertently disrupted by mobile equipment.

Get in and out faster. At less than half an inch, the Vallen Vision cable is the smallest cable that passes the egress point in the industry. This patented ONE-CABLE design has set the standard for entry egress spacing and rapid deployment. With a typical manway as small as 24 inches in diameter, every available inch is extremely important to ensure safe entry. The ONECABLE design creates almost no impediment to entry and exit in situations where every second counts. In addition, the ONECABLE design uses power-over-ethernet (POE) to deliver two-way communication via intercom, visual confirmation of workers via multiple night-vision HD cameras, and the ability to notify and evacuate workers in the case of an emergency.

Data-driven compliance. Vallen Vision records and stores all the data you need to improve safety and stay compliant -- capturing real-time visual, gas detection and permitted access data per entrant as well as capturing video. With four cameras (two outside and two inside), you have a full recorded view of your confined space activity. Furthermore, Vallen Vision manages all aspects of safe work practices with the ability to track the time spent inside confined spaces by individual, customer or craft; PPE and/or entry violations; gas detection alarms/logs; and confined space entry logs.

Never lose power. Finally, to ensure all innovative systems are running, Vallen Vision utilizes redundant battery power at each confined space entry. In the event of power loss at the site, this ensures visibility and communication between the command center operator and entrant is never compromised.

