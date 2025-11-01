Trusted training provider strengthens industry’s workforce

Every worker deserves to go home safe at the end of the day.

At Alliance Safety Council (ASC), this belief shapes everything the organization does. Safety isn't just a box to check — it's a commitment that protects lives, strengthens teams and ensures the success of every project. When safety comes first, skilled workers are equipped to perform with confidence, build lasting careers and thrive in every role they take on.

Simplifying workforce readiness

Unlike many professions, craft professionals face a rigorous onboarding process before stepping onto a jobsite. Requirements vary from site to site, even from unit to unit within the same facility, and can include baseline safety training, site-specific orientations, background screenings and medical testing.

ASC serves as a trusted third party to streamline this process. Each year, the organization verifies tens of thousands of workers across hundreds of facilities, ensuring they meet every entry requirement. ASC's meticulous attention to detail protects industry from costly delays, compliance risks and safety incidents.

Meeting workers where they are

Today's workforce is highly mobile, often moving across multiple sites within a single year. That reality means repeating onboarding processes and losing valuable time with family. ASC uniquely addresses this challenge by delivering training in flexible, efficient ways that align with modern work and life.

By providing multiple training delivery options, ASC can meet every learning style and schedule:

Instructor-led training. In-person classroom sessions are guided by expert facilitators who bring real-world safety experience to life. This traditional approach creates a collaborative environment where learners can ask questions and engage directly.

Computer lab training. Learners can train at their own pace in a distraction-free environment. ASC's staff proctors these sessions and is available to assist with any technical needs, ensuring smooth progress from start to finish.

Blended learning. This option combines the strengths of instructor-led and self-paced training. Learners typically start with self-paced computer training to build foundational knowledge, then reinforce those concepts through live discussions, workshops or handson practice.

100% online, on-demand training. Today's workforce expects instant access to what they need, right at their fingertips. This on-demand mindset has transformed regulatory training. That's why ASC offers online training — available anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Setting the standard for verified online training

ASC's online training is powered by Pyvot Verify, which includes remote identity verification with technology-assisted proctoring. A one-to-one proctoring ratio ensures the highest integrity standards. While advanced technology flags potential infractions, every case is carefully reviewed by ASC's Customer Solutions team, with final decisions always made by people.

Pyvot Verify works seamlessly across laptops, desktops, tablets and mobile devices — no downloads or plugins required — for a truly hassle-free experience. Even better, it makes training fully on-demand and available 24/7, with no registration required.

Basic Orientation Plus® reimagined, now available everywhere

ASC continues to meet workers where they are by offering reciprocal training programs that reduce redundancy and increase efficiency. As a founding member of the Association of Reciprocal Safety Councils (ARSC), ASC served as an early administrator of the first reciprocal program, Basic Orientation Plus (BOP), designed to help the industry comply with OSHA's Process Safety Management (PSM) requirements. This model has long saved time and money by eliminating repetitive training across sites.

In September, ARSC launched the reimagined BOP nationwide. Vetted by industry experts, the updated curriculum is grounded in modern adult learning principles and designed to engage the learner through decision-making and knowledge application. Real-world scenarios simulate a day on the job, ensuring the training is practical, relevant and memorable.

To safeguard legal defensibility and reinforce comprehension, the course integrates quizzes with real-time feedback and graded testing throughout. This not only strengthens knowledge retention but also helps protect both workers and the organizations they serve.

The program has also been streamlined for efficiency. Classroom participants now complete the course in less time, and online learners finish in about three hours. With multiple delivery options, including instructor-led, lab-based and online training, teams can select the format that best fits their needs.

As ASC's CEO, Kathy Trahan, shared, "The reimagined BOP is more than a new format. It's a renewed commitment from every ARSC Council. A commitment to integrity. A commitment to meeting workers where they are. And above all, a commitment to the principle that every worker deserves to return home safe at the end of every shift."

Expanding access, driving impact

In a commitment to meet workers where they are, ASC opened a new training center in Sulphur, Louisiana. In less than a year, this location has become a vital resource for Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, giving contractors convenient access to BOP, as well as OSHA-authorized courses, site-specific orientations and more.

The organization's impact has also extended beyond the region. Earlier this year, Newsweek named ASC one of America's Top Online Learning Providers — the only safety council to earn this distinction. This national recognition underscores its commitment to modern, engaging learning that ensures workers are ready for the job.

Expand The ASC team hosts a ribbon cutting in Sulphur, Louisiana, to celebrate its satellite location and expanded BOP training access.

This year, ASC was also honored to be featured in "Skills for Life," by Empowered, a nationally acclaimed public education television series. ASC embraced this opportunity to shine a light on the vital role of skilled trades in our nation's workforce. Its goal was twofold: to elevate the trades as a respected and rewarding career path, and to showcase how today's industrial environments prioritize safety like never before.

Empowering career growth

For over 20 years, ASC has been equipping workers with the skills, certifications and confidence to advance their careers and strengthen workplace safety. The organization has helped more than 17,000 workers step into leadership roles through its safety certificate programs, Certified Occupational Safety Specialist® (COSS) and Certificate for Occupational Safety Managers®, which are accessible to anyone with a high school diploma and designed to prepare participants to improve safety from day one.

As the Mid-South OSHA Training Institute Education Center (OTIEC), ASC also offers OSHA-authorized courses and the Outreach Trainer Program, equipping workers not just to prevent hazards but to train others nationwide.

ASC also offers HAZWOPER training that sets skilled workers apart. This certification opens more job opportunities, ensures OSHA compliance and demonstrates the expertise to handle hazardous operations safely.

Expand Alliance offers HAZWOPER training to boost job opportunities, ensure OSHA compliance and prepare workers for hazardous environments.

ASC even supports the transportation workforce with an online CDL theory program, ReadyDriver, for Class A licenses and Hazardous Materials endorsements, cutting training time in half while ensuring federal compliance. Through every program, ASC meets workers where they are, empowering them to advance their careers while keeping safety at the center of every job.

Honoring the backbone of industry

Every building entered, road driven, and product used exists because of the skilled workforce, which forms the backbone of the economy and daily life.

ASC is proud to stand beside them, verifying readiness, delivering training and building career pathways. Because when workers are safe, they don't just build infrastructure; they build stronger families, stronger communities and stronger futures.

Together, the organization and its partners can build the next generation of skilled, safe and resilient workers.

For more information, visit alliancesafetycouncil.org/signature-programs.