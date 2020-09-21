Port of Corpus Christi prepares for Tropical Storm Beta

In response to the forecasted trajectory and intensity of Tropical Storm Beta, the Port of Corpus Christi has decreased its Hurricane Readiness Status to Port Condition 4, effective at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020, in accordance with its 2020 Hurricane Readiness Plan. The Port continues to monitor possible impact scenarios for the developing Tropical Storm Beta in and around the Texas Coastal Bend region.

Hurricane Condition 4 engages the Port in general readiness activities in coordination with surrounding communities, industry partners and state and federal agencies. The Port Incident Management Team will remain activated. All Port of Corpus Christi users shall immediately adhere to the requirements and recommendations set forth in any forthcoming United States Coast Guard (USCG) Marine Safety Information Bulletins.

The National Weather Service forecasts that Tropical Storm Beta will continue to move slowly towards the middle and upper Texas coast. Environmental conditions are expected to keep Beta as a strong tropical storm as it approaches land. Coastal flooding and dangerous beach conditions will continue through at least Tuesday, and water levels may take one to two days to decrease after Beta lifts away from the region.

The USCG Captain of Sector Port Corpus Christi (CoTP) remains at set Port Condition Yankee for the area of responsibility north of the Port of Harlingen to the Colorado Locks, including the Port of Corpus Christi, effective since 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Under this condition, inbound vessels are restricted.

“While the Port of Corpus Christi has returned to Port Condition 4, our Incident Management Team remains activated and will continue to monitor the developing Tropical Storm Beta as we prepare for any potential changes or impacts,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “The safety of our employees, stakeholders and the community remains our highest priority.”

For storm updates and the latest weather advisories, please visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.