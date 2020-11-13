Traweek celebrates 27 years of protecting Texas’ waters

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) General Manager and CEO Lori Traweek started working for the organization in 1993. She's held almost every position at GCA over the years, but Traweek now feels it's time to finally step away.

She will retire at the end of 2020, but knows the organization is in good hands. BIC Magazine recently visited with Traweek to learn more about how she's helped GCA fulfill its mission over the past 27 years.

BIC: Why did you originally want to work for GCA?

TRAWEEK: When I was a contractor performing toxicity testing for GCA's Blackhawk Facility in 1992, I learned a lot about GCA. I was very impressed by its mission, accomplishments, and how happy and dedicated their employees were.

GCA encourages employee development and commitment to family. We refer to our co-workers as our "work family," because that's what they are. We truly care about each other and our mission: to protect the waters of Texas. This is why people stay here so long - because we are invested in supporting each other and making GCA successful. I've been here 27 years, but there are others who've surpassed 40 years.

BIC: What factors have contributed to your success?

TRAWEEK: The main factor has to be all the support and constructive criticism I've received from my co-workers and management over the years. I truly appreciated their input to help me grow professionally. We have a very collaborative culture rooted in our mission to protect the waters of Texas and also to our core values: stewardship, communication, reliability, integrity, planning and teamwork.

I always felt supported and empowered to seek innovation and think "outside of the box" to find solutions. This leads to creativity and a real sense of teamwork and investment in our collective success.

BIC: What do you consider your key accomplishments?

TRAWEEK: I am most proud of the strides GCA has made regarding diversity. When I first started in 1993, no females or minorities held management positions. I became GCA's first female senior manager in 1995. Fast forward to today, my successor, Liz Fazio Hale, and four of our six facility managers are female, with one being Black.

There is also more diversity throughout GCA's ranks. We've developed a robust succession plan over the years, and work hard to develop our employees and actively promote from within. When that is not possible, we bring in fresh talent. In either case, we hire the best candidate for each position, which has served us well.

BIC: Regarding GCA and its mission, what are you most proud of?

TRAWEEK: GCA was created by the Texas Legislature in 1969, largely due to the increasingly poor water quality in Galveston Bay. GCA was able to enter contracts with industry to construct regional treatment facilities on Texas' three main ship channels, which are still in operation today. Since then, we've expanded statewide and added facilities, including a treatment facility in Odessa.

BIC: What are your plans for retirement?

TRAWEEK: I'm looking forward to spending more time with my husband, Don, who retired two years ago, and our eight grandchildren. They are my biggest blessings. But I will continue to stay engaged in the water industry by continuing to participate on two nonprofit boards. I currently serve as chair of the Galveston Bay Foundation, and I'm a new board member of Texas Water Trade.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.