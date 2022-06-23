Texas A&M Qatar and ABS agree on landmark carbon capture joint study

ABS and Texas A&M University in Qatar will work together to conduct a significant study on carbon capture and the global supply chain (TAMUQ).

The project will research the potential of carbon capture technology at sea. It will explore CO2 reduction strategies as well as emerging onshore CO2 reduction technology and establish a model for effective CO2 capture on an LNG vessel. The study will also examine the effect of the energy transition toward a hydrogen-based economy on processing, emissions and shipping across Qatar as an energy exporter.

“Carbon capture is a technology with significant potential to contribute toward the marine and offshore industries’ sustainability goals. ABS is committed to supporting its safe adoption by the industry. This work with leading research universities in Texas and Qatar is an important step toward making this technology a viable strategy for operators,” said Pantelis Skinitis, ABS Director, Qatar Business Development.

Dr. César Octavio Malavé, dean of TAMUQ, said, “Texas A&M is proud to partner with local, regional and international collaborators from various industries and sectors to help realize sustainable solutions to real-world challenges in Qatar and around the world. These interdisciplinary collaborations are vital and allow us to innovate to meet emerging needs and grand challenges, and we are grateful to our friends at ABS for working with us on this important project.”

The project capitalizes on research performed in the Chemical Engineering Program at TAMUQ over the past decade and is led by Dr. Mamoun Al-Rawashdeh, Dr. Dhabia Al-Mohannadi and Dr. Patrick Linke. The project advisory board will be chaired by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada.