Super Products celebrates 50th anniversary

Super Products LLC, an Alamo Group Company, recently celebrated a major milestone - its 50th anniversary.

Although Super Products was founded at the end of 1972, among its product line, the first Supersucker® Industrial Vacuum Loader was manufactured in 1973, followed by the Camel® Combination Sewer Cleaner in 1976.

The company quickly gained a solid reputation for developing innovative and efficient equipment, and recognition through municipal and industrial markets. In 1981, Super Products was sold to Inductotherm, followed by Specialized Industries LP in 2005, before being acquired by Alamo Group in 2014.

Today, the company produces five different vacuum truck product lines and employs over 180 hard-working men and women. Super Products is currently headquartered in Mukwonago, Wis. and has a broad network of representatives supporting contractors, dealers supporting municipalities and nine rental facilities supporting short- and long-term rentals, parts and service.

Efficient and progressive vacuum trucks

Super Products has been at the cutting edge of vacuum truck development featuring advanced technology and customized solutions driven by customer needs. All units are engineered for a variety of applications and designed with the operator in mind while being recognized for high quality, innovation and ease of operation. Super Products gives contractors and municipalities access to efficient and progressive vacuum excavators, combination sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, truck-mounted jetters and liquid vacuum trucks.

Mud Dog® Vacuum Excavators are designed to meet the challenges of compact, urban projects to large-scale excavation. In the U.S., a utility line is hit every six minutes causing power and utility disruption, injuries or death. Digging safer and smarter means utilizing vacuum excavation.

Camel® Max Series Combination Sewer Cleaners tackle various applications with jetting, vacuuming and excavating when addressing emergency situations or performing preventative maintenance.

SuperJet® Truck Mounted Jetters blast debris to clear blockages and maintain sewer lines with the industry's strongest and smoothest single piston water pump.

Supersucker® Industrial Vacuum Loaders offer a solution for waste removal and bulk material recovery. Using high-power airflow to suck up debris, the Supersucker leaves the jobsite spotless.

Durasucker® Liquid Vacuum Trucks are DOT certified to collect and transport hazardous and nonhazardous waste. For hazardous waste or oil spills, liquid vacuum trucks are essential to quickly collect and store materials to prevent contamination or entrance to local waterways.

Rentals, parts and service support

Since expanding into the rental market in 2011, Super Products has nine rental facilities nationwide. Staff is available around the clock to support rentals, parts and services. Parts are stocked at each rental facility, as well as its Wisconsin distribution center, and can be shipped anywhere in the country for next-day delivery. Service centers at each facility are capable of maintenance, repairs and full refurbishments on all makes and models of heavy-duty vacuum trucks.

For more information, visit superproducts.com or call (800) 837-9711.