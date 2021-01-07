Specialized Waste Systems joins BIC Alliance

×
Mike Hill of Specialized Waste Systems shows his company’s first ad with the BIC Alliance’s Becky Salinas. SWS’s ad appears on page 20 of the January/February issue. SWS is a part of the TAS Environmental Services family of companies. TAS can has extensive expertise in:
- COVID-19 Emergency Response Decontamination
- Emergency Response
- Remediation & Decontamination Services
- Environmental Waste Services
- Industrial Cleaning
- Tank Cleaning
- Vacuum Truck Services
- Transportation Services & Box Rentals
- In-Plant Services
Call TAS if you need the best-in-class environmental and industrial services. To learn more about their emergency response services and regularly-scheduled industrial services, go to www.taslp.com or call 844-947-1817. For emergencies, call 855-761-0817.