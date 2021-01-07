Specialized Waste Systems joins BIC Alliance

Mike Hill of Specialized Waste Systems shows his company’s first ad with the BIC Alliance’s Becky Salinas. SWS’s ad appears on page 20 of the January/February issue. SWS is a part of the TAS Environmental Services family of companies. TAS can has extensive expertise in:

COVID-19 Emergency Response Decontamination

Emergency Response

Remediation & Decontamination Services

Environmental Waste Services

Industrial Cleaning

Tank Cleaning

Vacuum Truck Services

Transportation Services & Box Rentals

In-Plant Services

Call TAS if you need the best-in-class environmental and industrial services. To learn more about their emergency response services and regularly-scheduled industrial services, go to www.taslp.com or call 844-947-1817. For emergencies, call 855-761-0817.