Signs help make your workplace safer

From identifying eyewash station locations or restrooms to displaying fall protection gear requirements, you'll find signs in every workplace. Signs are instrumental in preventing injuries and accidents.

Signs have six primary functions:

Pointing out health and safety hazards.

Drawing attention to hazards that may not be obvious.

Providing instructions and directions.

Showing where emergency equipment can be found (such as an automated external defibrillator).

Reminding workers where PPE must be worn.

Indicating in which areas certain actions are prohibited.

OSHA has specifications for safety signs that apply to their design, application and use. For example, OSHA states the type of sign used in a situation should be appropriate for the degree of hazard. Is a "DANGER" sign needed or just a "CAUTION" sign? The following are helpful guidelines to assist in making jobsites safer for everyone: According to OSHA, the wording of signs should be concise and easy to read. Signs should contain sufficient information to be readily understood. The wording should make a positive, rather than negative, suggestion and be demonstrably accurate.

If a facility employs people whose primary language isn't English, bilingual signs should be used as well.

Signs should be consistent throughout the facility.

Signs should be positioned so they can be easily read from a distance.

Make sure safety equipment such as eye wash stations, safety showers and fire extinguishers are clearly identified with appropriate signs.

Signs must have rounded or blunt corners and be free from sharp edges, burrs, splinters or other sharp projections.

The ends or heads of bolts or other fastening devices should be located in such a way that they do not create a hazard.

Signs must be visible at all times when work is being performed and must be removed or covered when the recognized hazard no longer exists.

Review your sign program whenever new hazards are introduced. If signs are not updated to reflect hazards, your workplace may not be in compliance.

Another central aspect in sign usage is training. It's important to discuss the meanings of signs with your workforce. This can include color coding, the difference between "CAUTION," "DANGER" and other warnings, and the symbols they'll see on the signs.

During a training session, workers must also be instructed never to remove signs unless they have been told to do so by qualified personnel. Signs must never be defaced, changed or blocked by equipment. When employees follow these instructions, safety is increased for everyone.

Furthermore, since sign usage can change within a facility, follow-up training sessions are suggested, as they help workers avoid complacency.

Signs are an important part of your safety program. They remind workers of potential hazards, give important instructions, boost compliance with safe work practices and reduce accidents.

For more information about which signs are needed at your facility, call the technical support representatives at Northern Safety & Industrial at (800) 922-8553 or email techsupport@northernsafety.com.