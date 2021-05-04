Scrap removal company stays ‘hands on’ in plant work

In 2009, Kodiak Resources got its start in Owensboro, Kentucky. By 2011, the company had expanded south to Texas City, Texas, under the name Kodiak Metals Recycling. Kodiak then expanded to Toledo, Ohio, in 2014 and New Orleans in 2017 under Kodiak Warehouse LLC. By 2018, Kodiak Metals Recycling had expanded to Houston.

At Kodiak Metals Recycling, each member of the team takes great pride in the company's response to supplier service. Kodiak has the resources to take care of each of its client's scrap needs safely and on time. Having been in business for more than a decade, Kodiak Metals Recycling has vast market knowledge and an excellent safety program for performing all its services, including roll-off box services, heavy industrial, warehouse storage and scrap removal. Kodiak Metals Recycling runs nine trucks around the clock to provide incredibly quick response times to clients on-site. The team is also able to take care of moving overweight items. Warehouse storage services are performed in Toledo, New Orleans (two locations), Owensboro and Houston.

During each job, Kodiak Metals Recycling's management team stays in direct contact with the project supervisor to ensure the job is going as planned. Kodiak's management and team members understand the importance of each job they take on. The company designates management teams to oversee that teams have all the equipment necessary to remove recyclables in a timely fashion. Kodiak is "hands on" until the job is completed.

'Best scrap company'

When a Calgary-based energy company needed to quickly vacate its 32-acre Houston laydown yard, Kodiak Metals Recycling stepped up to help make it happen. The yard was full of drilling rig components, such as derricks, subs, draw works and mud tanks, and all of it had to go. A fleet of heavy haul oilfield trucks was brought in to assist. Kodiak kept the yard open on weekends to keep the trucks rolling.

Many of the pieces to be scrapped were proprietary, and the customer was concerned about them getting back into the market. Kodiak was able to ease the customer's concerns by providing photographic proof of the material being cut and a corresponding affidavit of destruction for each piece. The customer was particularly impressed by what it called "flawless paperwork documentation."

In the end, Kodiak Metals Recycling received over 5,000 gross tonnage in 15 days (with some days coming close to 1 million pounds). Kodiak's team was able to accommodate 24 truckloads per day from this job while still handling day-to-day customers and being open to the public. Most importantly, the job was completed with zero accidents or environmental incidents.

The coordinator for the project conducts oilfield yard cleanups all over the country and said, "Kodiak is by far the best scrap company I have ever worked with."

Keeping things safe

Kodiak Metals Recycling maintains ISNetword and PEC Safety approved safety ratings to assure clients that the company and everyone on the team can safely handle their scrap recycling needs. In addition, all drivers carry TWIC and Health and Safety Council cards, and have passed all site-specific courses.

"In our industry, you cannot be effective without being safe," said James Dickinson, vice president at Kodiak. "Kodiak provides training to all employees through the Health and Safety Council and weekly safety meetings. At Kodiak, we take pride in a safe reputation and reward our employees for being safe."

For more information, visit www.kodiak-metals.com or call (281) 339-2300.