San Jacinto College responds to need for medical supplies

In response to the ongoing need for medical supplies and personal protection equipment for medical professionals on the front line fighting COVID-19, San Jacinto College has transferred a pallet full of medical supplies to Harris County Public Health.

“This challenging situation has put our health care partners in critical need of PPE and equipment, and we are glad to be able to lend a hand to our neighbors in this way,” said San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer. “As an institution that works closely with our local health care providers to train the next generation of their workforce, it is important for us to support them during this pandemic.”

Included in the supply transfer were latex and nitrile gloves, surgical and N-95 masks, safety glasses, disposable wipes, gowns, hand sanitizer and alcohol prep pads. Items were delivered Saturday, March 28, 2020, to Harris County Public Health.

“We are extremely grateful to San Jacinto College for their generous donation of personal protection equipment,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, executive director and local health authority for HCPH. “Our dedicated public health workforce is on the frontlines serving the people of Harris County and combatting the spread of COVID-19. As the well documented need for PPE rises across the country, we are fortunate to have a strong network of community partners to help us serve our community.”

Last week, the College loaned three respirators from the respiratory therapy program to Methodist Hospital Baytown to assist with the shortage in that location. “Everyone in health care is acutely aware of the crisis we currently have within our communities and health care systems,” said Rhonda Bell, dean of health sciences at the San Jacinto College Central Campus, who coordinated the loan to the hospital. “The opportunity to assist our health care partners is one small bright spot in an extremely difficult time.”

San Jacinto College is currently in an altered operations period during the COVID-19 situation. Additional information is available on the College website at www.sanjac.edu/coronavirus.